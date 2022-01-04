Plans for a multi-faceted recreation center featuring miniature golf, bike tracks, climbing walls and more took a step forward Monday after winning the initial approval of the Roseburg Planning Commission.
The Thundering Water recreation center is being proposed for a 3.3-acre site in the 1800 block of West Harvard Avenue. The site is a rectangular strip of land just west of Fir Grove Park and shares a property line with the Roseburg National Cemetery.
Plans call for an 18-hole miniature golf course; bike tracks for riders of various skill levels; a pavilion with a number of games, including concrete table tennis, foosball and cornhole; climbing walls and boulders; a splash pad featuring bubble fountains set to music; food trucks serving a variety of meals, including vegetarian ones.
The proposed zoning change is needed because under the property’s current zoning, the recreational facility would not be allowed.
Roseburg podiatrist Cordell Smith, who is president of the board of directors of the nonprofit behind the project, explained to the commission via Zoom why the center would be a benefit to the community.
Smith said a large portion of his clients are being treated for foot problems related to underlying diseases, such as diabetes. Business is so good that he recently had to expand his clinic and hire another podiatrist to handle the flood of patients.
“I don’t consider that a success,” he said.
Smith said the park will provide healthy food and activities, as well as a fun time for visitors. That focus on healthy lifestyles is a conviction held by everyone behind the park, Smith said.
“The reality is that Douglas County is one of the sickest counties in the state,” he said. “The goal of Thundering Water is to bring lifestyle and nutrition education to a younger audience.”
Fellow board member and Roseburg Public Schools Superintendent Jared Cordon concurred, saying the park will “provide a venue to strengthen families.”
Knut Torvik, another board member and general manager of the Harvard Medical Park, which owns the property for the development, said the proposed recreation center will benefit the community at large.
“We think it’s a tremendous community asset to have this property being developed with the uses Thundering Water is presenting,” Torvik said. “We are definitely excited about having this as a potential use for that property.”
Torvik also said the property is in escrow and scheduled to close later this year.
There was some opposition to the proposed development, however, namely about its proximity to the Roseburg National Cemetery.
In a letter sent to the city, the Department of Veterans Affairs National Cemetery Administration noted the historical nature of the Roseburg National Cemetery — it dates back to 1897 and has over 6,300 veterans interred therein.
The VA said it has concerns about “the close proximity, viewshed and direct adjacency” of the proposed park to the cemetery.
During Monday evening’s Zoom meeting, Chrissy Matthews said she is concerned the proposed park will disrupt the solemn nature of the cemetery. Matthews, whose son is buried in the cemetery, said people who do not have a family member there may not understand its significance.
“Tonight, I’m speaking as a mom who buried my 19-year-old son in that cemetery,” she said, while choking back tears. “I go there for the peace, the comfort. That’s the last resting place that I get to be with him.
“I don’t see how this zone change and this use is compatible with the cemetery next door,” she said.
To address those concerns, the backers of Thundering Water agreed to tie several conditions to the zone change. Namely, the change will only be allowed if the park is built with the features the developers have identified — the miniature golf course, splash pad, and so on.
Smith and the other developers also agreed to add more of a buffer to the east side of the park, which shares a property line with the cemetery. That buffering will include a parking lot, drainage detention area and vegetation along the property line.
They also agreed not to exceed a building height of 45 feet, the tallest allowed under the current zoning. The new zoning would allow a maximum building height of 80 feet.
The Planning Commission signaled its initial approval for the zoning change on a 4-1 vote, with Commissioner Victoria Hawks voting against.
“I really think that our youth need something like this,” Commissioner Shelby Osborn said.
The backers of Thundering Water will draw up a finding of facts about their proposal, which will come before the Planning Commission for another vote. The matter will then go before the Roseburg City Council for a final vote on the zoning change.
If everything goes as planned, construction is set to begin in August and the target date for the grand opening of the center is May 26, 2023 — the Friday before Memorial Day.
A second item on Monday’s Planning Commission agenda, having to do with easing restrictions on food trucks, won initial approval with scant discussion.
Current zoning only allows food trucks to operate in parks and at schools, churches and other public places if that operation is tied to an event, such as Music on the Half Shell in Stewart Park.
That policy sparked a controversy this past summer when city officials told Lan Ha, owner of Wailani shave ice, she could operate her truck at Stewart Park on weekends during the summer. Ha set up her food truck at the park and it was wildly popular, drawing upwards of 500 customers a day.
However, city officials said they realized Ha was in violation of city zoning laws and stopped allowing her to operate in the park on weekends.
Ha started an online petition to get the city to reverse its decision and gathered more than 2,000 signatures in 10 days. Despite that, the city remained steadfast and did not allow her back in the park to operate on weekends.
Ha said she was unable to speak at Monday’s Planning Commission meeting but did catch the end of it, including the unanimous vote in support of easing the restrictions. City officials will be fine-tuning the parameters for the operation of food trucks in parks and other public spaces, and the matter will eventually come before the City Council for a vote.
“I am happy to hear this. Better late than never,” Ha said of the changes. “I look forward to seeing the city develop steps and a process to allow this to occur. I believe that it is a benefit for our community and will only serve to enhance the community’s experience at our beautiful parks. The reception that we received from our petition to various public comments on social media showed a clear public desire for the allowance of food trucks to operate in parks.”
Ha also said she is expanding her business, including the establishment of a brick-and-mortar location. And she hopes to be able to serve up her shave ice in Stewart Park this summer.
(2) comments
Why would anyone put this next to the cemetery? And right by the already existing splash pad..?
I'd like to hear more about the financial plan for this fun center. Will the City of Roseburg pay for the employees and the ongoing maintenance? There are a lot of long term operational costs to be considered. Will there be a fee to use this park? Open year round, with our weather? Gonna need employees. If no taxpayer money is involved, great.
The cemetery could be a showstopper anyway. Blaring music from a waterpark close by just doesn't seem appropriate while people are grieving lost loved ones.
