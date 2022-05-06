The News-Review has welcomed a new reporter to its editorial team. Prior to joining the newsroom staff, Sam Temple spent 10 years working in the field of social services. He worked in the Salem-area prison education system for more than six years and later worked at Adapt in Roseburg.
Temple hails from the Willamette Valley. He attended Eastern Oregon University, where he received a bachelor’s degree in anthropology/sociology and a Master of Fine Arts degree in Creative Writing. Prior to attending college, he worked as a line cook and mill worker.
Temple moved to Douglas County in November 2019, after accepting a position at Adapt Integrated Health. He spent two years working with the Crisis Team and aided in implementing the Mobile Crisis team that currently assists Douglas County.
During his time at Adapt, Temple also worked with the homeless community and developed relationships with many of the social supports in the Roseburg area including UCAN, Peace at Home, the Department of Human Services, and the Roseburg Police Department. Temple brings these connections and experiences to his position as a reporter for The News-Review.
Temple now sits at the desk of another EOU alumnus, the now-retired Dan Bain.
“I just hope to continue the good work Dan had been doing and to represent Eastern Oregon University to the best of my ability,” Temple said.
When away from work, Temple can be found working on his property outside of Dillard or spending time in the wealth of wilderness the Umpqua Valley has to offer; hiking with his dogs or writing nature poetry.
