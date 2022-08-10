Co-owner Bret George shares the view from a third-floor balcony of an unfinished apartment Monday at Sunshine Park Apartments in East Roseburg. The complex will have 144 units when it is finished and expects to have residents moving in next month.
Co-owner Bret George shows off the still vacant interior of the clubhouse at Sunshine Park Apartments on Monday in east Roseburg. The complex will move in its first residents in September and hopes to have all 144 units finished in January, George said.
Co-owner Bret George stands on the deck of one of the almost finished units at Sunshine Park Apartments on Monday in East Roseburg. George says there is already a 498-name wait list for the facility, which will welcome its first tenants in September.
Asphalt paving of the driveway and parking lot of Sunshine Park Apartment complex was in process Monday in East Roseburg.
With tenants due to take up residency in September, work continues on finishing the first buidlings in the Sunshine Park Apartment complex on Monday in East Roseburg.
Construction workers use a boom lift to work on a deck on the third story of a building in the Sunshine Park Apartment complex Monday in East Roseburg.
Every apartment will boast granite kitchen counters according to co-owner Bret George.
Westbound vehicles on Highway 138 East pass the Sunshine Park Apartment development on Monday afternoon in east Roseburg. The first tenants are expected to move in next month.
There's still a month before the first building is ready for tenants, but the waitlist for Sunshine Park Apartments is already filling up.
“We are very excited to be a part of this community,” said Hollie Forsman, vice-president of property operations for Guardian Management, LLC. “This project brings much-needed housing to Roseburg and we look forward to welcoming our new residents.
Sunshine Park Apartments will consist of four buildings directly across from Sunshine Park on Diamond Lake Boulevard.
The first building will be ready for residents in September. Once completed there will be 144 units in the complex.
“Construction should take about 18 months, in total,” said Fletcher Ray, co-managing partner.
This construction project is part of a larger, Oregon-wide initiative to create more affordable housing, according to Fletcher.
“We currently do not have plans to build more housing in the Roseburg area,” Ray said. “However, Wishcamper Development Partners is actively constructing additional affordable housing throughout the state of Oregon.”
There will be one, two and three-bedroom units at Sunshine Park Apartments with open layouts and energy-star appliances including an option for a washer and dryer in the unit. There will also be an outdoor kitchen and barbecue area, fitness center, splash pad and community gardens, according to Ray.
“Additionally, all residents will be able to benefit from weekly resident service programs that are geared towards children as well as adults," he added.
The Sunshine Park Apartments are designed to offer affordable housing to households earning up to 60% of the area’s median income levels. Rent is $759 for a one-bedroom, $910 for a two-bedroom, and $1,047 for a three-bedroom.
“We are pleased to be a part of the largest affordable housing project in the area and can’t wait for the community to the finished product,” said Ray.
$750 for a one bedroom does not seem like affordable housing in this recession.
