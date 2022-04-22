Visitors trickles in for the grand opening of the Roseburg Visitor Center on Thursday, and city officials and the company charged with running the center hope that the numbers will swell once word gets out.
The new center is tucked in a corner of the former Banner Bank, located at 555 SE Kane St. in downtown Roseburg. The space is cozy, and appears to hold about a dozen people comfortably — a far cry from the former site of the Visitor Center in the spacious Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce building at 410 SE Spruce St., just off the Umpqua River.
The new center features a 65" TV showing highlights of the region. There are also plaques on the wall with quick takes on various aspects of the region: The Great Outdoors, Timber, Fishing, The River, Wine Country.
There are two iPads available for visitors that are connected to the Experience Roseburg website. They can be used to find places to eat, sleep and visit during their stays here; there is also an online guest book to sign.
There are also more than a dozen brochures available, including maps of the area and information on the local winemaking scene, as well as various visitor attractions, including Wildlife Safari.
There are also shirts, hats, travel mugs and other items available with the Experience Roseburg logo on them.
About two dozen people stopped by Thursday, said Dani Raines, media specialist with Experience Roseburg, the official marketing campaign for the city.
“We are thrilled to have the Experience Roseburg Visitor Center now open to the public," Raines said. "Our team is excited to share with visitors what Roseburg and the Umpqua Valley has to offer — and remind locals as well.”
The new center will start off with limited hours, Raines said: Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. Locals and visitors can also reach the center weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. by phone, at 541-672-9731.
"The new space is contemporary, with splashes of technology and throwback memorabilia from Roseburg’s historic past,” Raines said. “We are happy to help visitors find local businesses, dining suggestions, and provide a one-stop-shop for unique Roseburg apparel and souvenirs.”
After looking at several locations, the decision was made to locate the visitors center at Anvil’s new location on Kane Street, which used to house Banner Bank. Anvil, a growing graphics/web design/printing company, moved its headquarters from near the airport to the Kane Street address last fall.
The new site, at the southeast corner of Kane Street and Oak Avenue, is next door to the post office and across the street from the historic Flegel Center. Anvil is using the top floor for offices. The building is owned by Umpqua Indian Development Corp.; Anvil is a subsidiary of the UIDC.
The spacious building is still a work in progress. The concrete floors are still bare and the furniture on the bottom floor consists of two chairs, a small couch and a coffee table. Some interior ceilings are missing on the top floor. Recent rains caused some leaks and a little water damage inside the building, but the visitor center was not affected.
An old vault in the corner is being used for storage.
Anvil was awarded the contract to promote the region as as the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO, in early 2019, and began the work in earnest that summer. It took over the task from the Chamber, which for the previous 20 years had handled tourism promotion, including managing the visitor center.
The split from the chamber followed criticisms from city officials that the chamber’s promotion and its oversight of the visitor center had become dated. A new contract was put out to bid in February 2019 and Anvil was selected among four groups — including the chamber — and awarded a three-year DMO contract worth nearly $1.5 million.
The contract with Anvil ends at the end of the fiscal year, which is June 30. City officials have said negotiations are underway for a new contract and they expect it to be renewed by the time the current contract ends.
