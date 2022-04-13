You’re visiting from out of town and you drive into Roseburg for a long weekend trip. You want to know what there is to do here, where the trendy places are to eat, etc.
Where do you go?
For years, the answer had been to stop at the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce building at 410 SE Spruce St. But starting next week, tourists and locals alike will have a new visitors center to go to, one that has been in the works in one way or another since 2019.
The new visitor center is being launched by Anvil Northwest, the Roseburg company that was hired three years ago to promote tourism in the region as the Destination Marketing Organization, or DMO.
The decision was made to locate the visitors center at Anvil’s new location, at 555 SE Kane St., in downtown Roseburg, which used to house Banner Bank. Anvil, a growing graphics/web design/printing company, moved its headquarters from near the airport to the Kane Street address last fall.
The new site, at the southeast corner of Kane Street and Oak Avenue, is next door to the post office and across the street from the historic Flegel Center. Anvil set up the visitors center in a corner of the first floor of the spacious two-story building. Anvil is using the top floor for offices. The building is owned by Umpqua Indian Development Corp.; Anvil is a subsidiary of the UIDC.
While recent rains caused some leaks and a little water damage inside the building, the visitor center was not affected, Cam Campman, general manager/creative director of Anvil, said during a meeting of the Roseburg Economic Development Commission on Tuesday.
“The visitor center space is fine, thank God,” Campman said. “It’s for the most part done. We could have people in there today and I would feel fine about that.”
A grand opening is scheduled for April 21, he said.
Anvil was awarded the contract to promote the region as DMO in early 2019, and began the work in earnest that summer. It took over the task from the Chamber, which for the previous 20 years had handled tourism promotion.
The split from the chamber followed criticisms from city officials that the chamber’s promotion and its oversight of the visitor center had become dated. A new contract was put out to bid in February 2019 and Anvil was selected among four groups — including the chamber — and awarded a three-year DMO contract worth nearly $1.5 million.
Anvil informally unveiled Experience Roseburg, its local marketing campaign, along with the logo and website, in the fall of 2019. The new campaign was scheduled to officially launch in April 2020 at a party planned at a new live music venue in downtown Roseburg. But the party was canceled due to COVID-19, and the site launched quietly.
After that, everything came to a halt. More than a dozen summer events were canceled in 2020, including such staples as Music on the Half Shell and Graffiti Weekend.
The matter of where to put the visitor center and what it might look was also put on hold during the pandemic.
Early on, Anvil officials had suggested three choices: Keep it at its previous location at the chamber headquarters on Spruce Street, move it to a new location or use several “micro sites.”
During a presentation to the City Council in the summer of 2020, Campman said while the chamber building was established and beautiful, it needed some basic repairs. For example, the carpeting was damaged and there was black mold.
“It needs some TLC. It just hasn’t had some love in a while,” Campman said at the time. “But if the city wants us in there, we’ll be in there next week.”
Campman also said Anvil looked at a few sites in the area to locate a new visitor center, but none quite fit the bill. Locating it at a micro site such as a hotel lobby or the library would cost less and would allow the ability to be moved around as needed, Campman had said. But it would also be unstaffed and possibly hard to find, he said.
Anvil eventually settled on its new headquarters as the best site.
“It looks great. It’s an awesome space and we’re excited for the public to see it,” said Stuart Cowie, Community Development Director for the City of Roseburg.
Cowie said talks are underway with Anvil to renew its contract with the city by July.
“They are doing some fantastic work,” he said.
Also at Tuesday’s meeting, Wayne Patterson, Executive Director of the Umpqua Economic Development Partnership, said his organization is making plans to renew its popular Growth Talks series.
The series will pivot a bit this year and focus on three types of events: pitches from small businesses, pitches from start-up businesses and networking events featuring guest speakers.
The first event is scheduled for June 1 at Backside Brewing Co., 1640 NE Odell Ave., in Roseburg. The Umpqua Economic Development Partnership is planning on giving away $20,000 to worthy businesses that night, Patterson said. More details on the event will be released over the coming weeks, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.