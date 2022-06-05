Lot clearing is underway across from Roseburg High School. The site on West Corey Court, just off of West Harvard Avenue, is being prepared for a new take-out meals shop called Topp It. The shop will offer pizza, salads and sandwiches out of a building with a drive-through.
A new take-out meals shop is planned across from Roseburg High School, off of West Harvard Avenue on West Corey Court. Topp It will offer pizza, salads and sandwiches out of a building with a drive-through.
The shop will be owned by brothers Brett and Bryon Smith, who are also the owners of TenDown Bowling on Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard. Brett Smith said Topp It will operate separately.
Topp It will be located on the property that sits in front of the Holiday Inn, where a building previously housed two other businesses. The structure has been vacant for a while. The process of tearing it down is just about complete with some site clean-up already underway as of Thursday.
The Smiths are hoping the Topp It idea takes off. They said if everything falls into place, they would like to eventually add two other locations around Roseburg.
Along with the drive-through, plans approved by the City of Roseburg Community Development Department call for a courtyard area with extra parking where patrons could dine outside.
The plans also show a second building with another drive-through. Brett Smith said that will be a Dutch Bros store. It will replace the outlet next door, which is currently on the property of a gas station.
As of Friday, Dutch Bros corporate office had yet to respond to a request for information on their part of the project.
Brett Smith said the land has been purchased from the Cow Creek Tribe. He and Dutch Bros are in the process of splitting up the property. Smith is hopeful that Topp It will be ready to operate by late November.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.