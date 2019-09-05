Rabbit manure.
No, that’s not the name of Portland’s newest band or a phrase from an unkind restaurant review. It is, however, the story that Scott Carroll, The News-Review’s new business reporter, chose to pursue on his first day on the job.
“People don’t realize the tremendous benefits of rabbit manure,” Carroll said. “It’s rich in nitrogen, phosphorus, potassium, minerals and other nutrients. So when I learned a local company was producing this product and selling it nationally, I wanted to know more.”
While Carroll just started as a business reporter this week, he’s not new to the area, or the beat. He started his newspaper career covering business for The News-Review 20 years ago. Two years later he moved across the country to take a reporter position with the Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida. There he stayed, first as a reporter before working his way up the editing ladder, culminating as projects editor. Carroll moved back to the Roseburg area earlier this year to be closer to family here.
News-Review News Editor Mike Henneke said while Carroll’s stories and projects were impressive, what sold him was the glowing remarks of Carroll’s references.
“One former editor wrote, and I quote, that he saw Scott walk on water,” Henneke said.
Carroll earned his bachelor’s degree in American Studies from the University of New Mexico and his master’s in print journalism from the University of Florida (he’s a BIG Gator fan). He also spent several years working for a nonprofit in Los Angeles and has a keen awareness of the tremendous impact such agencies have on a community — work that often goes unnoticed.
“Imagine Douglas County without a YMCA, American Legion baseball, Head Start, UCAN Food Bank or the myriad other such programs that improve the quality of life for all of us, not to mention the jobs they provide,” Carroll said.
Carroll replaces Janelle Polcyn, who left The News-Review to take another job in Roseburg.
If you have a story idea — even if it involves manure — or just want to chat, you can call Carroll at 541-957-4204, or email him at scarroll@nrtoday.com. You can also follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
(1) comment
Well, it beats the usual BS!
