The owners of Nickabob’s Meat Market in Roseburg are looking to move into a new, larger building, and they’re hoping the federal government can help them do it.
Tim and Rhonda McClendon have owned the popular butcher shop at 2295 NE Diamond Lake Blvd., since early 2015. That store has was built around 1980 and Nickabob’s has outgrown the space, Tim McClendon said. The meat market had two employees when the McClendons took it over, and now has 14, he said, but a new building could mean even more employees.
“We’ve just outgrown this place,” McClendon said. “So many of these little meat shops have gone out of business the last few years, and no one is processing meat to take care of the farmers and the hunters.”
The McClendons have bought a piece of property on Diamond Lake Boulevard just east of the Roseburg Public Library and hope to put the new meat market. The building would be four to five times the size of the current Nickabob’s, McClendon said.
“It’s a great piece of property down there and we’re just sitting on it for now,” he said.
As the McClendons were looking to move they came across a federal grant that is aimed toward helping smaller butcher shops and slaughterhouses, like Nickabob’s, stay in business.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced in June that there would be $55 million in grant funding available through the new Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant program. The grants are intended to help smaller operators stay in business, instead of being swallowed up by the handful of mega-operations that dominate the industry.
“We are building capacity and increasing economic opportunity for small and midsized meat and poultry processors and producers across the country,” Secretary of Agriculture Tom Vilsack said in a news release.
The McClendons are working with a grant writer to apply for a grant from the program. To improve their chances they enlisted the help of Roseburg Mayor Larry Rich, who wrote a letter of support on their behalf.
Rich pointed out how Nickabob’s remained open for the past 1 ½ years during COVID-19 when many other businesses closed. The decision to remain open provided “a vital source for meat and meat processing in Southern Oregon” despite shortages elsewhere in the industry, Rich wrote.
“They support and process meat from local ranchers, offer a butchering and packaging service for homegrown livestock, and process game meat for hunters,” he wrote. “They also sell a variety of local meat and seafood, as well as smoked meats, in their retail shop. Due to the demand for this vital service, Nikabob’s has outgrown their current processing facility and retail shop and is hoping to expand at a new location in Roseburg.”
Tim McClendon said the importance of a local butcher like Nickabob’s became apparent during the pandemic when many of the mega-slaughter houses shut down and there was a shortage of meat to buy.
“Grocery stores were sending people to me during the pandemic,” he said. “Sometimes it pays to be smaller.”
Everything is still a bit in flux and McClendon said he is not sure if they get the grant how much it will be for, but he hopes it is “substantial.”
If everything goes smoothly the meat market could be up and running at its new location in about two years, he said.
McClendon said he and the family — his son Dakotah works at the market too — are thrilled to be able to serve the community, and hope to do it on an even bigger scale with this move.
“Roseburg is ready for a nice new meat shop that can accommodate the farmers, the hunters and walk-in customers,” he said. “You can hardly go into a store anymore and ask them to cut a piece of meat for you. This is a dying art.”
