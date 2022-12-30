Nominations for Oregon Community Trees and the Oregon Department of Forestry urban forestry award program are now open.
There are four award categories: the individual award, organization award, president’s award and the Oregon Tree City of the Year award.
The individual award is given to a person who has made significant contributions to urban forestry in Oregon. The organization award is for business, non-profits, schools or municipality activities that “promoting healthier communities in Oregon through education, awareness, advocacy and investment in our urban forests.”
The president’s award is selected by the board chair of Oregon Community Trees. It recognizes “outstanding contributions and lifetime achievements” in the field.
Finally, the Oregon Tree City of the Year is selected by Oregon Department of Forestry’s Urban and Community Forestry Program managers. Cities are only considered if recognized by the Arbor Day Foundation.
“Typically, recipients have made urban forestry efforts beyond the four basic standards of a Tree City and have applied for a Growth Award” the press release stated.
Nominations can be made at bit.ly/3G1Pkej. Deadline is Friday, Feb. 17.
Recipients are selected by the awards committee using a scored matrix. Selected nominees are then approved by the full Oregon Community Trees board of directors.
This program recognizes people, communities and organizations in the state that have “outstanding accomplishments and shown leadership in urban and community forestry.” The goal, according to the news release, is to celebrate Oregonians who understand the importance of healthy urban forests and to encourage communities to support these leaders.
