Adapt and Compass Behavioral Health announced this week the launch of a program aimed at helping people recognize and prevent child sexual abuse.
The training, known as Darkness to Light Stewards of Children, teaches adults to prevent, recognize and react responsibly to child sexual abuse. Through interviews with child sexual abuse survivors, experts, and treatment providers, Stewards of Children is intended to teach adults practical actions they can take to reduce instances of child sexual abuse in their organizations, families, and communities.
The project is being led by Angel Reeves, supervisor for Compass Behavioral Health ESD school-based therapy programs, and Cati Adkins, Adapt Prevention and Education Program Director. Both are authorized Stewards of Children training facilitators.
“This project focuses on a wide-scale issue that is under-reported and highly stigmatized,” Reeves said in a news release. “The detrimental effects of child sexual abuse ripple through communities for generations.”
The project is supported by a “Protect Our Children 2.0” child sexual abuse prevention grant from The Ford Family Foundation.
“Generous community support will allow us to allocate substantial time and resources toward ending child sexual abuse in our area. Education and prevention are critically needed to fight for the safety and futures of our children,” Reeves said in the release.
The initial project goal is to train 500 Douglas County adults in Stewards of Children by next June, with a three-year goal of training 5% of Douglas County’s adult population. It is anticipated that the project will expand to reach more people as community volunteers are trained to become authorized Stewards of Children facilitators, according to the news release.
“Our state’s future prosperity depends on their healthy development and growth. Too many children, however, are living in environments that undermine healthy development,” program officials said in the release. “These children are more likely to experience sexual abuse, resulting in life-long problems in learning, behavior, and both physical and mental health. Preventing child sexual abuse will take all of our efforts to ensure our children have the foundation to become healthy adults. Educating the public about child sexual abuse is key to prevention.”
For more information about this project, call Reeves at 541-492-0177, or email at angelr@compassoregon.org. For information about Adapt and Compass Behavioral Health, visit adaptoregon.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.