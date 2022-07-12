Business Oregon has awarded a grant to the City of Roseburg as part of its statewide Community Development Block Grant program to rehabilitate homes in the area.
While Roseburg was the lead applicant, the city partnered with Douglas County and the City of Myrtle Creek, and will contract with NeighborWorks Umpqua to operate the program. The funds will be used to rehabilitate homes owned by residents at or below 80% of the area median income.
The City of Roseburg anticipates serving at least 30 households with grants of up to $15,000 each. Priority will be given to households who are unable to access other home repair funding programs or whose homes need critical repairs to leverage additional resources.
The program will fund $100,000 of repairs to manufactured homes in parks.
Roseburg was one of five rural communities that received this grant. Burns, Chiloquin, Reedsport and Vale were the other recipients of the total $6,524,288 grant package.
“We work in partnership with rural Oregon communities to build stable, growing economies,” said Business Oregon Assistant Director Chris Cummings. “The projects these investments will support will do just that—they set the stage for long-term rural community prosperity in Oregon.”
Sanne Godfrey is the news editor for The News-Review.
