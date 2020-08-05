Angela Gross has joined CASA of Douglas County as its new executive director.
Gross is a native Oregonian, an alumnus from Oregon State University who graduated magna cum laude, and a former county mental health community partner.
Having experienced some personal challenges as a child, the chance to direct a program geared toward advocating for abused and neglected children in foster care, hit home, Gross said in a news release. A recent battle with cancer also is a factor in her wanting the position, she said.
“As a recent cancer survivor, my perspective on life has changed drastically, and having been homeless as a teen, I knew I needed to do something more with this gifted time I have been blessed with,” she said. “I heard that CASA of Douglas County was hiring for the (executive director) position and I knew that this is what I wanted and needed to do. Joining a program that has been in the community for over 25-plus years is an honor, and I am focused on bringing public awareness to our cause.”
Gross also said she plans to “strengthen community relations, fundraising abilities, recruitment and retention of volunteers, and keep the operations of a strong and successful team running smoothly.”
“I look forward to working alongside our many community members and supporters, with hopes of connecting with many of them soon,” she said.
CASA, which stands for Court Appointed Special Advocates, provides advocates for abused and neglected children who have been placed in foster care. The CASA of Douglas County program is a private, nonprofit agency founded in 1993 by local attorneys, the juvenile court judge and local youth service providers.
Volunteers research each child’s situation and in essence act as the “eyes and ears” for the judges involved in the child’s cases. CASA volunteers make recommendations to help children get their lives back on course and in many cases, the volunteers are the only stable presence in these children’s lives.
In a joint statement, CASA’s board of directors said it is excited to have Gross as the newest executive director.
“We took our time searching for the best-qualified individual to lead the organization and firmly believe Angela is the perfect fit,” the board said in the release.
