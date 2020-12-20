People of all ages are invited to participate in a free self-guided Frosty Fun Run through Stewart Park in Roseburg between Dec. 18 and Jan. 3.
Douglas Education Service District Safe Routes to School, Blue Zones Project Umpqua and the City of Roseburg Parks and Recreation Department worked together to put on the winter break activity and prize packages.
People can run, walk or jog and must follow social distancing guidelines.
“We’re excited to bring this event to the community. We could all use a little extra motivation to get outside and be active this time of year, so hopefully this will be a fun way to encourage people to do so,” said Janelle Newton, Douglas ESD Safe Routes to School facilitator.
Prizes will be awarded to 10 random participants, the fastest time in each age category and best festive attire.
Enter to win prize giveaways and log your participation at https://bit.ly/FrostyFunRun. Visit the Douglas County Safe Routes to School’s Facebook page for updates and post your festive attire: https://www.facebook.com/DoCoSafeRoutes.
The first course is 3.1 miles, or 5 kilometers, and the second course is 0.8 miles and geared toward younger children.
