Megan Gram took over the role of Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center’s executive director on Sept. 8, which quickly became a literal trial by fire.
The Archie Creek Fire started the same day and saw the entire county under a Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notice, and those living near the path of the fire were left fleeing their homes as the fire raged toward them.
“It’s been organized chaos here at the shelter,” Gram said. “This is unprecedented for not just me, but for everybody. You know, we’re all in this together, trying to figure out how to make room for evacuated pets and how to make sure that our shelter animals are safe.”
In all the shelter took in 55 evacuated pets, many of those have been released back to their owners.
Providing community services such as that is part of Gram’s overall goal for the shelter.
“I feel really lucky to walk into a shelter that is so well organized and so well run,” she said. “I think it gives a really good opportunity for us to start to do more proactive programs as opposed to reactive programs. Instead of being the place where people have to take their pets, if they can’t feed them, we want to try to make sure that people can keep their pets. So we want to be a resource center for people to be able to come to when they need help keeping their pets in their home.”
One of the things that has already started to help with that effort is the mobile pet food pantry, which will be at Stewart Park every third Wednesday and first Saturday of the month.
Gram said she’s also looking into other programs and initiatives that can help people keep their pets and building upon the relationships Saving Grace has with other organizations and businesses in town.
Gram is a certified animal welfare administrator with almost two decades of experience working with animals in Oregon. She previously served as the executive director of the Bend Spay and Neuter Project and has been a board member at organizations such as Equine Outreach, Animal Balance and the Pet Network Humane Society.
“I am very excited to be coming home to Oregon to lead Saving Grace,” Gram said. “I look forward to applying my passion for animals and animal welfare, along with my leadership and fundraising skills, to serve the animals and citizens of Douglas County.”
Gram has family in Douglas County and has enjoyed coming to the area during holidays and summer vacations for the past 18 years. When the position opened up she decided to apply and see if the Umpqua Valley could become a permanent home for her.
She takes over the executive director position from Wendy Kang who announced in July she was stepping down after 11 years to join her husband’s veterinary practice in Oakland.
“Leaving Saving Grace was a very difficult decision for me,” Kang said. “I work with a lot of wonderful people and I am committed to our mission of serving the homeless, abandoned, and neglected animals of Douglas County. But when the opportunity came to help my husband, I couldn’t say no. By taking over the management tasks of running his clinic, I will free him up to be an even better vet.”
Gram said she has continued to meet with Kang on a regular basis to go over the fundamentals of running the clinic.
Gram said the shelter is mostly in need of monetary donations at this time to help with the cost of medications and staffing, but she was touched to see the community’s response to the fire and the surge in donations after the fire. Gram added that Saving Grace could always use more volunteers and fosters.
