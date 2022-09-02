Hispanic American Heritage Month is Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, and reading is the perfect way to recognize the achievements and contributions of Hispanic American authors.
Picture Books
Author Raúl the Third and illustrator Elaine Bay share the experience of two countries and cities that feel like one in “¡Vamos! Let’s Cross the Bridge.”
The fox character Little Lobo has a truck full of supplies and a music band that needs to go over the bridge for a huge party! There are people crossing in vehicles and by foot, and selling food and drinks while waiting. There are so many people crossing over the bridge, will they make it in time?
This story shows two cities in different countries that seem to blend into one. There are bold, colorful, fantastical illustrations throughout the book that make it fun for readers to search for all the little details on characters, vehicles and buildings.
This is a fun story to share with children for its detailed illustrations and depiction of activity between border towns such as El Paso, Texas, and Ciudad Juárez, Mexico.
Middle Grades
Alexandra Diaz shines a light on the youth immigration detention experience in “Santiago’s Road Home.”
Twelve-year-old Santiago García Reyes decides to leave behind his abusive grandmother and the deplorable conditions in which he lives in Mexico for the chance of a better life in the United States. The journey is dangerous but becomes bearable when he befriends María Dolores and her 5-year-old daughter, Alegría. But after they almost die in the desert, they are separated, and Santiago spends months in a detention center.
Despite being degraded by the guards and watching many other boys come and go, Santiago finds some comfort, particularly in learning to read and write and in his gift for storytelling. Still, he knows this is a temporary situation, and he lives in a constant state of uncertainty. When the authorities decide it’s time for Santiago to leave the center, where will they send him?
This is a good read for older tweens, who may want to pair the novel with news stories about youth migration along the U.S.-Mexico border
Teens
J.C. Cervantes pairs magic and romance in “Flirting With Fate,” a contemporary young adult novel set in California.
Ava Granados misses out on receiving her grandmother’s deathbed blessing – a tradition for the women in her Mexican family – and now she has to befriend Rion, the boy who actually got it. That means opening herself up to the possibilities, something Ava has found difficult ever since her mother left the family 10 years ago.
Good thing she has two amazing older sisters to help her navigate her burgeoning feelings for Rion, a down-to-earth teen who works on his grandfather’s farm. If Ava believed in fate, she almost could believe they were meant to be.
This is a sweet story appropriate for teens of all ages.
All of these books are available at the library. Place holds at roseburg.biblionix.com, or contact library staff at library@cityofroseburg.org or 541-492-7050 for assistance.
