Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center wants to make sure that every single animal in the shelter has a home for the holidays, by hosting a special even Saturday and Sunday.
During the "Home for the Holidays" event all dog adoptions will be $25 and all cat adoptions will be $10.
Animals that are not adopted during the event will go into a foster care, so that every animal will have a home for Christmas.
People who are interested in adopting will need to fill out an application to make sure the animal and family are a good match.
