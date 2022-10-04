TRI CITY — Students in the consumer science class at South Umpqua High School filled Angelia Freeman’s car with neck pillows Monday morning.
Freeman is the outreach program manager for the Roseburg Community Cancer Center and said the pillows will be incredibly helpful to cancer patients in Douglas County.
“When I see patients acquire things like this, it helps them to feel like there’s somebody that cares,” Freeman said. “This is an unconditional caring. It has nothing to do with if you do something for me, I’m going to do something for you. This is just simply unconditional, and that really takes them a nice healthy place in their journey when they’re going through cancer treatment.”
Alyssa Hurt and Krystal Gomez are two of the 65 students who participated in the class taught by Lia Bain where they learned to make the neck pillows and give back to the community.
“I love it,” Alyssa said. “I love that they’re going someplace to actually help people.”
Bain said sewing is a great way to make something for someone else, and that students learned basic machine and hand sewing techniques.
“Students with all abilities are welcome in our sewing class,” she added. “Some students are second year and some are brand new.”
Freeman said this is part of the Power of Pink campaign, which takes center stage during October because it is breast cancer awareness month. The color pink, especially ribbons, have become a symbol for breast cancer awareness and the community cancer center wants to harness that power and raise awareness for other cancers as well.
The neck pillows were made in a variety of fabrics, from dogs to camouflage to music, so there will be something that each person can identify with.
The school reached out with the idea to Freeman and the community cancer center was able to find allocate money in its budget for the materials to create the neck pillows, while the students did the rest.
For its next service project students will be making monsters based on drawing made by kindergartners. Bain said she is grateful for the community support and any donations of fabric and polyfil are appreciated.
