Umpqua Health Alliance handed out more than $150,000 last month to community partners through the COVID-19 Relief Fund to help feed, house and otherwise assist vulnerable Douglas County residents.
Local nonprofits were alerted to funding availability and requests were reviewed and approved by an internal task force created to respond to immediate needs in the community. A second round of funding is now available through the application process; the deadline for those applications is May 31.
The largest single funding recipient was Peace at Home, a domestic violence recovery program based in Roseburg. Peace at Home reported a growing number of abuse and assault cases during the first weeks of the statewide stay-at-home order. Because of financial and psychological stress paired with the mandate to shelter in place, individuals and families were experiencing more instances and threats of violence, Peace at Home officials said.
Umpqua Health Alliance distributed $154,000 last month to area programs. Peace at Home received $39,000 in funding for hotel stays, food delivery, cleaning, maintenance and rental assistance. These services, along with a 24-hour crisis line, peer counseling, and an emergency shelter, created a safe place for residents, Peace at Home said.
The COVID-19 Relief Fund also gave $54,000 in funding to food banks and nutrition programs, and $47,000 to housing shelters and resources for homelessness. Programs that received funding include The Friendly Kitchen, The Fish Pantry, ADAPT, Douglas Educational School District, UCAN Food Bank, Roseburg Rescue Mission, HIV Alliance and Housing First Umpqua.
“The coronavirus pandemic has put incredible strain on everyone, and some of our most vulnerable citizens are at a breaking point,” said Umpqua Health Alliance CEO Brent Eichman in a prepared statement. “UHA’s mission is to improve the health of Douglas County residents and serve those most in need, and through our partnerships in the community we are seeing a tangible impact in this difficult time. We look forward to continuing to work alongside and support these organizations providing critical care when our community needs it the most.”
Applications are currently available for the second round of funding, with an emphasis on nonprofits from northern and southern Douglas County. The funding is intended to help essential organizations maintain or increase services to meet growing needs in the coming months as partners in the greater health care system.
To apply for a grant, contact Heidi Larson at hlarson@umpquahealth.com.
Umpqua Health is the parent company of Umpqua Health Alliance, one of 15 Oregon coordinated care organizations serving the Oregon Health Plan. Based in Roseburg, Umpqua Health and its subsidiaries provide services to more than 27,000 Douglas County residents on the Oregon Health Plan.
