MYRTLE CREEK — Tom and Angie Criss have been plugged into the community, especially when it comes to helping those in need, since they opened the Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlet in June 2019.
Whether it is a food drive, blood drive, fundraising event, or buying groceries for a struggling family, the Criss’ use their store, located at 130 Petite S. just off Exit 103 on Interstate 5, near Riddle, as a way to lend a helping to people in need.
But their most high-profile fundraising effort is also their most outlandish: stick Tom Criss on top of a semi-trailer parked in the store parking lot and have him stay there until it, along with a second one, are filled with donations of food. The donated food is then distributed to area food banks, including St. Vincent de Paul’s Food Pantry of Myrtle Creek, South Douglas Food Bank in Riddle, and the Glendale Community Care Food Pantry.
They call it the Independence from Hunger campaign. Monetary donations are also collected and they too are donated to local food assistance programs. Now in its fourth year, the fundraiser has collected $120,000 total, including nearly $50,000 last year alone, Angie Criss said.
This year’s fundraiser kicks off Wednesday, and runs through July. But the big day is July 5, when Tom Criss is scheduled to move into his tent on top of the trailer, his third year of doing so.
“One of the best parts of this event is how it brings so many people in our community together for a common cause,” Angie Criss said. “We are all in this together. Neighbors helping neighbors, businesses stepping up to feed some of the same people that have helped them build their own businesses, and people paying it forward that may have needed the help of a food pantry before and now they are able to help others.”
“This is what motivates Tom and I to do this. Our families needed help when we were kids. We remember food bank boxes in our own homes. Now we can pay that forward.”
Despite the seriousness of the issue of food insecurity — the Glendale Community Care Food Pantry is currently feeding up to 140 families a month in a community of about 1,000 people, Criss said — there have been some lighter moments at previous fundraisers.
There was the year the Canyonville Fire Department came out with a truck and hosed Tom Criss down, a much-needed shower during a hot week. And people through the years have brought treats via a bucket on a string he lowers down to people.
And then there is the most-asked question of the fundraiser: Where/how does Tom Criss go to the bathroom while he is living on the semi-truck?
Not a problem, Angie Criss said.
“He has a few ‘tools’ at his disposal; there are many different camping ‘potty’ products available online,” she said. “There is a pop-up bathroom on the trailer that is equipped with a fancy bucket with a seat and magic dissolving powders that make a quick and clean ‘bag & go.’”
More information: Myrtle Creek Grocery Outlook Facebook page or email the store at myrtlecreek@groceryoutlet.com.
