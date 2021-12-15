Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped once again in November, as the state continues to recover from the economic fallout associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, according to data released Tuesday by the Oregon Employment Department.
Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in November, down from 4.4% in October. The state’s unemployment rate has declined steadily over the past six months; it was close to 6% throughout the first half of the year.
Oregon’s unemployment rate is now close to the state’s historically low unemployment rates, which averaged 3.9% during 2017 through 2019, the three calendar years at the end of the prior economic expansion, the employment department said.
The U.S. unemployment rate was also 4.2% in November. The Douglas County unemployment rate for November is scheduled to be released next week.
Nonfarm payroll employment in Oregon rose by 10,000 in November, following a revised gain of 6,400 jobs in October. In November, gains were largest in leisure and hospitality (+4,100 jobs), construction (+1,800), professional and business services (+1,600), and retail trade (+1,100).
These gains were partially offset by a loss of 1,100 jobs in health care and social assistance.
Several industries added enough jobs to reach all-time highs, the employment department said. Construction employed 113,800 in November, which was 500 jobs above its prior record reached in February 2020, during the peak of Oregon’s prior economic expansion. Similarly, wholesale trade, which added 400 jobs in November, reached 77,400, enough to boost it to a record high for the first time since February 2020. Professional and business services rose to 257,500 jobs in November, which was 100 jobs above its pre-COVID record.
Leisure and hospitality added 4,100 jobs in November, following a gain of 3,600 in October. Despite these gains, leisure and hospitality still account for a large share of Oregon’s jobs not recovered since early 2020, with 25,400 jobs left to recover to reach the prior peak month of February 2020.
The industry has regained 77% of jobs lost early in the pandemic.
Education and health services were 16,000 jobs — or 5% — below its pre-recession peak. Within this broad industry, nursing and residential care facilities were 6,900 jobs below its pre-recession peak, and private educational services were down 3,900. Employment in hospitals was down 2,700 jobs, and ambulatory health care services were down 1,200.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
