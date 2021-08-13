It’s a difficult business climate out there, with local businesses seemingly closing or being put up for sale left and right. The recent uptick in COVID-19 cases and mask mandate issued by Gov. Kate Brown certainly won’t help local businesses, at least in the short term.
Yet despite all that and the lingering uncertainty with the pandemic, about half of Oregon businesses surveyed (49%) express optimism that overall economic conditions in the U.S. will improve, according to a new study from Umpqua Bank, a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corp.
The Umpqua Bank 2021 Business Barometer is an in-depth study into the mood and strategic priorities of nearly 1,200 leaders at small and middle-market companies across the United States.
In large part, Oregon responses mirrored those of businesses nationally. A solid 95% of Oregon businesses who responded anticipate digitizing new areas of their business to improve efficiency. Many Oregon business leaders say they are either very or somewhat likely to consider acquiring another business (48%) or increase their real estate footprint (42%), slightly above respondents nationally but lower than their Washington and California counterparts.
“Oregon businesses that weathered challenges of the past year are emerging more adaptable and more efficient, with a surprising number — 95% — planning to digitize even more new areas of their business to improve efficiency,” Mike Sventek, greater Oregon commercial banking market director at Umpqua Bank, said in a news release. “Two of the top challenges on Oregon business leaders’ minds are workforce and supply chain issues. Those with a positive outlook, renewed strategic focus, and continued nimbleness are poised for success in the short- and long-term.”
Nearly all (98%) of Oregon businesses said they had dealt with supply chain issues in the past 12 months, as opposed to 88% nationally.
Western states also expect an increase in demand over the next 12 months, with 83% of Oregon business leaders saying so, compared with 66% in Washington and 63% in California. When asked about annual revenues and profitability, companies in the Western U.S. anticipated both to increase, trending more optimistic than the average responses nationwide.
Umpqua Bank is headquartered in Roseburg and is a subsidiary of Umpqua Holdings Corp. Umpqua Bank has locations in Idaho, Washington, Oregon, California and Nevada.
