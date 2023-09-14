Oregon’s unemployment rate was unchanged, but the seasonally adjust nonfarm payroll employment declined by 1,200 jobs, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
The unemployment rate for August and July was 3.4%, a tie for record-low which was also achieved in November and December 2019.
Oregon’s unemployment rate has been below 4% since May.
Nonfarm payroll employment saw gains of 3,400 jobs in July, but a decline in August. The largest losses came in retail (1,600 jobs), construction (1,000) and professional and business services (800). However, leisure and hospitality added 2,100 jobs in August.
Payroll employment grew by 1.3% over the past year. Over-the-year job growth decelerated to an average of about 2% in the past five months, from 12-month growth rates that were above 3% during the economic recovery period, which included much of the prior two years.
Several major industries grew rapidly over the past 12 months. Since August 2022, leisure and hospitality (+10,500 jobs, or 5.3%) continued to add jobs at a rapid rate, but is still 6,100 jobs below its prior peak reached in February 2020. Health care and social assistance (+14,000 jobs, or 5.2%) added jobs over the past 12 months, with social assistance gaining 6,300 jobs in that time. Each of health care’s component industries added close to 2,500 jobs in that time. Government (9,400 jobs, or 3.1%) grew in that time as well, and local government recently rose above its pre-pandemic level.
Manufacturing lost 4,100 jobs, or -2.1%, in the last 12 months, as many of its durable goods manufacturing component industries have cut up to 2% of jobs in that time. Similarly, retail trade (-3,700 jobs, or -1.8%) has cut jobs recently, with most retail component industries declining slightly since August 2022. Meanwhile, after booming from 2019 through 2021, transportation, warehousing, and utilities has retraced some of those job gains, cutting 3,200 jobs, or 4%, in the past 12 months.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review. She can be reached at sgodfrey@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4209.
