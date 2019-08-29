Oregon Pacific Bank has added Jeff Benham as vice president, commercial relationship manager in their Roseburg branch at 2555 NW Edenbower Blvd.
Benham has more than 40 years of banking experience, starting with U.S. Bank in its accelerated management program. He has spent most of his time in lending, working for Umpqua Bank.
Benham is a graduate of Southern Oregon University with a degree in business administration.
He has experience as a branch manager, credit administration and as a commercial relationship manager. He has worked on the coast from Coos Bay to Brookings and in the Medford area.
Benham will be relocating to Oregon Pacific Bank’s Roseburg branch to continue his work with local business and commercial lending.
Benham has been involved with Rotary since he started banking and assisted with the Smart Reading program during his time in Medford.
To find out more about Oregon Pacific Bank go to www.opbc.com.
