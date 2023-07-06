Oregon Pacific Bank announced the appointment of Shaina Peters as the newest Trust Officer dedicated to serving the Douglas County area.
This appointment represents a significant milestone for the financial institution as it expands its commitment to providing comprehensive trust and fiduciary services to the local community.
“We are excited to welcome Shaina Peters as our dedicated Trust Officer for Douglas County,” said Beth Knorr, Director of Trust Services. “Her exceptional skills and extensive knowledge make her the perfect fit for this important role. By expanding our range of services to include localized trust and estate planning, we aim to provide expert guidance and customized strategies to safeguard and grow the wealth of individuals and families for future generations.”
With a strong background in banking and a focus on personalized and responsive client service, Peters brings a wealth of expertise and experience to her role. Her appointment will be instrumental in assisting individuals and families in Douglas County with their unique trust and estate planning needs.
Oregon Pacific Bank has been in a part of the community, offering a wide range of banking services, such as business banking, merchant services, commercial lending and nonprofit solutions. Peters’ appointment as the dedicated trust officer in Douglas County represents a new chapter for the bank.
“When I look back on the moments where I have felt the happiest and most fulfilled in my career, it’s when I have the chance to assist customers and positively impact their lives,” Peters said. “This job allows me to do just that.”
Peters’ career in the banking industry began as a teller in 2008, and she quickly progressed to assistant manager and branch manager roles, working at both a large national bank and a regional bank before joining Oregon Pacific Bank.
I also remember her from the local casino helping with the entertainment late at night in between her banking jobs, and having her kids. Lots of experience at many local businesses, not just banks.
