Oregon Pacific Bank announced the appointment of Shaina Peters as the newest Trust Officer dedicated to serving the Douglas County area.

React to this story:

1
2
0
1
0

Recommended for you

(1) comment

longtimelocal
longtimelocal

I also remember her from the local casino helping with the entertainment late at night in between her banking jobs, and having her kids. Lots of experience at many local businesses, not just banks.

Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.