Oregon’s unemployment rate dropped to 4% in February, from 4.2% in January.
It is now at its lowest level since before the pandemic began. In March 2020, it was 3.5%.
The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.8% in February, and 4% in January.
Douglas County’s unemployment numbers for February are scheduled to be released next week.
In February, 59,000 Oregonians had been unemployed for less than six months, which was near the lowest number in two decades. Meanwhile, 24,000 Oregonians had been unemployed for more than six months, as the number of people long-term unemployed decreased rapidly from a peak of 65,000 in April 2021.
In February, Oregon’s nonfarm payroll employment rose by 12,300 jobs, following a revised gain of 5,100 jobs in January. This was the largest monthly gain since July 2021 when 34,800 jobs were added.
In February, gains were largest in leisure and hospitality, with an increase of 3,500 jobs. Next came construction, with 2,300 new jobs, followed by health care and social assistance with 1,600 and professional and business services with 1,200. Eight other industries each added between 200 and 900 jobs. None of the major industries had a substantial job loss in February.
Leisure and hospitality rapidly added jobs all of this year and last year. It added 51,700 jobs, or 34.4%, since February 2021.
Despite these gains, leisure and hospitality still accounts for a large share of the jobs Oregon has not recovered since early 2020, with 14,600 jobs left to recover to reach the prior peak month of February 2020. The industry has regained 87% of the jobs lost early in the pandemic.
Construction reached another record high of 116,100 jobs in February. Mild weather in mid-February allowed roofers and other contractors to get jobs done that may have been postponed during more inclement winters.
Professional and technical services employed 106,000 in February and continued its rapid expansion. It added 4,700 jobs, or 4.6%, since its pre-recession peak in February 2020.
Scott Carroll can be reached at scarroll@nrtoday.com or 541-957-4204. Or follow him on Twitter @scottcarroll15.
