Oregon’s unemployment rate reached its lowest level in more than two years. Edging down to 3.7% in April, from 3.8% in March, the rate is now close to Oregon’s record low of 3.4%, which occurred in each of the four months of November 2019 through February 2020. The U.S. unemployment rate was 3.6% in both March and April 2022.
Throughout the past two years, Oregon and the nation have experienced similar trends as their economies and labor markets have recovered from the pandemic recession.
According to a news release from the Oregon Employment Department, both saw their unemployment rates spike to unusual highs of more than 13% by April 2020, followed by a drop to below 7% six months later. For the past 21 months, Oregon’s unemployment rate has been within a half percentage point of the U.S. unemployment rate.
However, Oregon has slightly lagged the U.S. jobs recovery overall, with the U.S. adding back 95% of jobs lost during the pandemic-induced recession, while Oregon has only recovered 88% of the jobs.
The sectors with the most job gains were healthcare and social assistance (+1,800 jobs), manufacturing (+1,300), and professional and business services (+1,300).
The Oregon Employment Department plans to release the April county unemployment rates on Tuesday, May 24.
