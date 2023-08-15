Oregon Tool and Supply in Roseburg has put into motion plans to expand its 32-year-old store with a 4,000-square-foot warehouse to better serve its customers with more efficient service.
Currently, some of Oregon Tool and Supply’s aisles are cluttered with overstock inventory that not only makes it harder for customers to browse for the items they need, it makes the lives of its employees more difficult too.
For the last 20 years the business has been working out of four containers located in the parking lot of the business in order to combat the overstock in the store.
“Nothing exciting about a block building but we are going to be able to be better in tune with our overstock and keep better track of it and be able to get to it,” Oregon Tool and Supply Owner Milo Anderson said. “One container is filled with nothing but scaffolding and we sell a lot of scaffolding to people. If we end up going to get scaffolding out of the container, we might have to go all the way to the back of the container and wiggle to the back to load it up for customers.”
The new warehouse will solve this issue, allowing for a better flow of service that Anderson and his daughters hope will create a more efficient experience for their customers.
“We will be able to take stuff from (in the store) that’s overstock and put out there to be able to better display things in here because we are pretty well crowded in here,” Anderson said.
The new warehouse will be located next to Oregon Tool and Supply. It is unknown when the new warehouse will be fully functional. However, construction is underway as the foundation has been poured.
“A new building is not going to make one dime more of income for us but it’s going to make us more efficient for customers,” Anderson said. “So, it’s working out for us pretty well.”
Oregon Tool and Supply has been serving Roseburg since 1983. Anderson and his family offer a spectrum of services and products like tools, repairs, compressors, pressure washers and car lifts, according to the business’ website.
Drew Winkelmaier is a reporter for The News-Review. He can be reached at dwinkelmaier@
(1) comment
This is my favorite "candy store." Good on ya Milo!
