Starting in November, the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration will present its first Spanish-language conference addressing workers and their needs. Topics include asserting their rights to a safe workplace, protecting their health and safety at work and at home, and protecting against wage theft.
Presenters at the free conference — scheduled from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 19 at the Oregon State Fairgrounds in Salem — will include workplace safety and health professionals, medical providers, and government representatives. The event will include lunch and feature exhibits and health screenings.
“This conference reflects our ongoing mission to improve outreach to the most vulnerable workers by offering an event entirely in the language of many such workers,” Oregon OSHA Administrator Michael Wood said in a press release.
Supporters of the event include the Oregon Columbia Chapter of the Associated General Contractors, the Oregon Bureau of Labor and Industries, SAIF Corporation and Oregon Business & Industry.
Other conference topics include: Identifying and addressing common workplace hazards; safety and health in agriculture, construction, food processing and logging and forest harvesting; and the role of the supervisor in workplace safety.
Those interested in attending must pre-register by Nov. 13. For more information or to register, go online to https://osha.oregon.gov/conferences/espanol/Pages/default.aspx, or call 541-618-7920. Questions may also be submitted by email: oregon.conferences@oregon.gov
Oregon OSHA encourages those interested in attending to visit the agency’s Spanish-language event page on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/events/881827425523509. — Scott Carroll
