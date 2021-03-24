Choosing when you run your dishwasher or clothes dryer could deliver big savings on your power bill under new options available to Pacific Power customers in Oregon.
The new “time of use” plans give customers greater control over the price they pay for energy, depending on when they use electricity. The voluntary programs offer lower prices during off-peak hours when lower demand often drives down the price of energy.
By reducing usage during the more expensive peak usage times, Pacific Power officials say the company can make the grid more efficient, make better use of low-cost renewable power and keep prices down.
“These new ‘time of use’ plans empower customers to unlock the value of advanced metering technology and can lead us into a new era of grid management and choices for our customers where smart appliances and overnight electric vehicle charging can deliver meaningful bill savings,” Robert Meredith, director of pricing for Pacific Power, said in a news release.
Here’s how it works:
- Residential customers in the new pilot program can save money by shifting their energy use away from the more expensive on-peak periods between 5 p.m. and 9 p.m. every day.
- Customers can access online usage tracking tools at pacificpower.net/insights to better understand when they use energy and pinpoint savings opportunities.
- At this time, the pilot project is limited to 25,000 participants.
- For the first year of enrollment, Pacific Power will provide a guarantee so that customers don’t pay more than 10% above what their bills would have been under standard rates.
Besides time of use pilot programs, Pacific Power officials said the company offers a variety of other options to help customers save energy and money. For example, customers who sign up for paperless billing can earn $6 per year in bill credits.
The company continues to offer flexible payment arrangements, energy assistance and other resources for customers experiencing financial hardships. Customers are encouraged to contact Pacific Power for help with their account.
To learn more about time of use options for homes, businesses and farms, go to pacificpower.net/tou or call toll free at 1-888-221-7070.
Pacific Power provides electric service to more than 770,000 customers in Oregon, Washington and California.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.