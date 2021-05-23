A visit to the Painted Lady is a chance to enjoy high tea while dressed in period costume, to shop for antiques or to stay in an upstairs bedroom and play vintage games all night, followed by a breakfast feast in the morning.
Owner and manager Wendi Jocoy is a homemaker and pastor's wife. Her husband Dan Jocoy has been the pastor of the Tri City Church of Christ for the past 32 years and is a former mayor of Myrtle Creek.
"We expected to be here five to seven years and then move on, but it just so happens that God wanted us to stay here," Wendi Jocoy said.
In 2008, she had raised four children who were now grown and the couple bought the 3,000 square foot colonial revival style house that they would transform into the Painted Lady.
Wendi Jocoy grew up in the Bay Area and loved the "painted lady" Victorian homes of San Francisco, after which she named the bed and breakfast.
The house had originally belonged to the Selig family. Simon Selig had come to Oregon from Prussia in the 1800s and he and his wife Helene Selig moved to Myrtle Creek, where Simon Selig managed the Marks-Wollenberg store and later became postmaster.
The home was completed in about 1905, after Simon Selig had died and the property changed hands several times. At one point it was an office and mechanic shop for the Ireland family.
By the time the Jocoys got the house, it was so dilapidated that they could stand inside and see outside through the cracks in the wall.
It had never been a bed and breakfast before, and transforming it into one was a labor of love.
"We did almost everything to it. So in the last 13 years that we've had it we've done the walls, floors, ceilings, electrical, plumbing, sewer lines, yard, everything," Wendi Jocoy said.
At first, Jocoy's dream was just to have a little antique store there, and maybe a little tea room. It would give her something to do she thought, and bring in a little income.
It's still an antique store.
"I have antiques, collectibles, new things. Most everything's for sale all around," she said.
The house is divided into color-themed rooms. There's a white room, a blue room and a red room, for example, and all the items in the rooms are in those colors. Even the bathroom is color coded.
Many customers come in just to enjoy the Queen's Tea, Jocoy said. It features chocolate dipped strawberries, seasonal fruit, four types of sandwiches, scones that resemble cookies, quiche lorraine that's her own recipe and of course tea and desserts.
Breakfasts feature fruit and yogurt parfait, scones, quiche lorraine, sausage and baked apple french toast.
"It's a huge breakfast. Nobody goes home hungry," she said.
Those taking advantage of the bed part of bed and breakfast also have access to a full dining room and kitchen.
Vintage games and old Jane Austen and Oregon history books can be read in the sitting room upstairs.
Outside, there's a porch and a yard where kids can play.
Dress up is encouraged for children and adults. More than 130 princess dresses, along with superhero and other costumes, hats, boas, jewelry and shoes are available.
Jocoy joins in the merriment.
"I dress up in the fun outfits just like everyone else. I wear a lot of Gunne Sax dresses and stuff from the '50s and fun jewelry and I just have a good time," she said.
