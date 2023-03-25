Peterbilt recently opened a parts and service center in Roseburg, bringing more options to truck drivers in Douglas and Coos County.
Jackson Group Peterbilt, based in Salt Lake City, is expanding its business in Oregon and Washington — opening four new stores in Oregon in the past six months. The Roseburg store, located at 1768 NW Mulholland Drive, will be the second largest parts dealership in Southwest Washington and Oregon.
Jason Rappleye, regional general manager of Jackson Group Peterbilt, said he had been eyeing Roseburg as a potential location for a new store for some time. “Every time we drove through Roseburg, I would say ‘We’re missing the boat not having a store in Roseburg,’” he said. “It’s a great location for trucking, very visible from the freeway.”
The company is all about customer service, he said, and the new store will be focused solely on parts and service, and will not have a sales department.
“New trucks are hard to get and with trucks aging, parts and service are becoming more important,” Rappleye said. “Without trucks, the world just doesn’t move.”
The company has hired nine employees to start, mostly local hires, with one employee coming over from Utah. Rappleye said he hopes to hire five more employees over the next six months.
Zach Adams is the parts manager and Cody Babb is the service manager, with Babb having grown up in Douglas County and Adams coming from Utah.
Rappleye, who is responsible for 10 stores, opened four new stores in the last six months — Redmond, Troutdale, Roseburg and Salem. The Roseburg location is not currently offering mobile service, but Rappleye said it is on the table.
“We are excited to be a part of the Roseburg community and look forward to serving our customers in Douglas and Coos County,” Rappleye said.
More information: 541-378-3950.
Sanne Godfrey is the managing editor for The News-Review.
