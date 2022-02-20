The vacant Coca-Cola bottling plant on Northwest Cecil Avenue, off of Northwest Mulholland Drive in Roseburg, will soon be the home of a Peterbilt parts, sales and service center.
Jackson Group Peterbilt, which is headquartered in Salt Lake City, is moving into the spacious facility, said Bruce Hanna, president of Timber Country Coca-Cola Beverages.
Remodeling of the 19,000 square-foot building began about a month ago and is expected to take until about mid-April to complete, Hanna said. The old main office of the bottling plant will become a showroom, and racks are being installed for parts, he said. Trucks will be services at the site but not sold there, Hanna said, and there will be about 10 employees.
“It’s not a Peterbuilt sales franchise at this point,” he said.
Jackson Group Peterbilt is located in eight states: Oregon, Nevada, Washington, Utah, Idaho, Montana, Colorado and Wyoming. The company has Oregon locations in Clackamas, Medford, Ontario, the Willamatte Valley and two in Portland. New locations are coming to Salem and Troutdale, according to the company web site.
“It’s pretty exciting,” Hanna said. “We like the people. It’s a family business and Oregon is a focal point for them. They like Douglas County and they like our building. So that’s a good combination.”
With its deep roots in the timber industry, Douglas County has a large number of trucks coming through the area, which was a selling point for Jackson Group Peterbilt, Hanna said. They also liked the location.
“It has nice I-5 frontage, which is important to them,” he said. “It’s easy on and off, logistically it works well for them.”
The building dates back nearly 60 years and was built in two sections. The part with the Interstate frontage was built in 1963-64, while the section nearest the Mulholland Drive part of the property was built in 1972.
The former Douglas County Bottling Co. had distributed beverages in the county for more than 50 years before the company changed its name to Timber Country Coca-Cola Beverages in 2017 and expanded its territory to include Coos, Curry, Josephine, Jackson and Lake counties in Oregon, as well as Siskiyou and Del Norte counties in California.
In 2018, the company built a larger facility in an industrial park northwest of the junction of Interstate 5 and Del Rio Road near Winchester. That plant is nearly triple the size of the old plant, which had sat vacant ever since the move.
Timber Country Coca-Cola employs about 165 people.
The renovation of the bottling plant is not the only construction work taking place in that area. In adjacent Hanna Heritage Place, work is underway on a roughly 6,000 square-foot building housing several businesses, a new building to house a First Interstate Bank and a parking lot expansion that will initially feature four vehicle charging stations.
The larger building will be located just south of the Hampton Inn & Suites, and will eventually house two or three tenants, said Hanna, who also carries the title of president of Hanna Limited Partnership. The building will be similar in size to the 6,400 square-foot building to the south that was completed in 2020. That building houses Five Guys, which opened in the fall of 2020, a Spectrum office, which opened next door to that, and the Crumbl Cookies shop, which opened in the east corner of the building last May.
Additionally, construction is ongoing on a First Interstate Bank located just north of the Hampton Inn, at the northwest corner of Mulholland Drive and Cecil Avenue. Plans call for a 3,200 square foot building on about an acre of land, with drive-through teller stations, parking spots and landscaping outside.
The vehicle charging stations are part of an expansion of a parking lot at the site.
The stations are being built by Rivian, a startup manufacturer of electric trucks and commercial delivery vans that hopes to compete with both established automakers like Ford and General Motors and electric vehicle leader Tesla.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.