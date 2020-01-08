Pier 1 Imports is closing nearly half its 942 stores, including the one at the Garden Valley Shopping Center in Roseburg, as it struggles to draw consumers and compete online.
The home decor company said Monday it is closing up to 450 stores and will also shutter distribution centers. It didn’t say where the store closures would occur, but it operates stores in the U.S. and Canada. Pier 1 also plans layoffs at its corporate headquarters in Fort Worth, Texas.
The company didn’t say how many workers will be impacted.
Tami Webster, the manager at the Roseburg store, posted an item on Facebook on Monday saying that location was closing.
“I was going to hold off with this news but since my team already knows and we live in a small town I want you to hear it from me,” Webster wrote. “Sadly my store is closing. I received the news this afternoon. It is a corporate decision based on widespread corporate results and try as I might (for almost 10 years) it wasn’t enough. I have the best team, the best customers and the best memories. It is my passion and to say I’m emotional & sad is an understatement. We will begin our Store Closing Sale on Friday. Contrary to speculation this was not something in the works. As of (Sunday) I had Spring arrivals coming in and extra payroll to set it. I know that Roseburg will miss its Pier1 as will. Rock on store 1482. Thank you to all my really awesome support you da best!”
Webster could not immediately be reached for comment Wednesday morning.
The news of the closures had some investors wondering if a bankruptcy filing was imminent. Also Monday, Pier 1 added two members to its board with expertise in corporate restructuring.
Pier 1′s shares fell 17% to close at $5.18 Monday. They fell another 6% in extended trading following the announcement of the store closures.
Pier 1 named a new CEO with a background in corporate turnarounds in November. Robert Riesbeck previously served as the company’s chief financial officer.
“Although decisions that impact our associates are never easy, reducing the number of our brick-and-mortar locations is a necessary business decision,” Riesbeck said Monday in a statement.
Pier 1 said sales in its most recent quarter fell 13% to $358 million as store traffic fell. It reported a net loss of $59 million for the quarter, which ended Nov. 30.
The company — which was founded in California in 1962 — has been trying to revamp its cluttered stores and change its offerings to appeal more to younger customers. But it is struggling to compete with budget-friendly home decor sites like Wayfair
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.