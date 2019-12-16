After a year of eager anticipation, the new Planet Fitness gym has opened in Roseburg.
The gym, located at 2100 Stewart Parkway in the Roseburg Marketplace, formerly known as the Roseburg Valley Mall, officially opened its doors at 7 a.m. on Saturday and has stayed busy, said Club Manager Kylee Brown.
“This is our soft opening,” Brown said on Monday. “We want to wait until next year, after the holidays, to have our full opening.”
Business was brisk Monday with several dozen people using the equipment and another dozen waiting at the front desk to join or get information about joining. The gym sold more than 2,000 pre-opening memberships, Brown said, but there is room for growth — some Planet Fitness facilities have upwards of 10,000 members.
The Roseburg gym covers about 20,000 square feet and features state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training, and a Black Card Spa which includes HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, and tanning beds/booths for PF Black Card members.
The new gym has 13 employees and is looking to hire more, Brown said.
“Clearly we need more hands," she said.
At the gym Monday morning everything appeared to be new and shiny. There were rows of cardio machines and 27 TVs to give those on the machines something to look at.
There is a row of mirrors on one wall and inspirational messages throughout the gym, including: “Planet Fitness = no critics" and “No gymtimidation."
Planet Fitness caters to first-time and casual gym goers who may have never belonged to a gym before, spokeswoman Becky Zirlen said. Memberships begin at $10 a month, or $22.99 a month for the gym’s Black Card. That offers the above amenities, the ability to bring a guest for free, and use of any of the 1,800+ Planet Fitness locations nationwide in all 50 states, Washington DC, Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic, Canada, Mexico, Panama, and Australia, Zirlen said.
Planet Fitness is located next to the Shoe Encore Dept., which opened in early September. Next to the shoe store is the Ulta Beauty store, which features cosmetics, fragrance, skincare products, hair care products and salon services.
That store is scheduled to open soon, but does not have a hard opening date, company officials said.
For more information on the Roseburg Planet Fitness go to https://www.planetfitness.com/gyms/roseburg-or.
