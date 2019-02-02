Planet Fitness is coming to the Roseburg Marketplace, formerly known as the Roseburg Valley Mall.
The New Hampshire-based company expects to open the gym in late 2019, according to Becky Zirien, a spokeswoman.
“The fitness facility will offer state-of-the-art cardio and strength equipment, free fitness training, and a Black Card Spa which will include HydroMassage beds, massage chairs, and tanning beds/booths for PF Black Card members,” she said.
According to the Mail Tribune, Planet Fitness is bringing three gyms to Southern Oregon, including Grants Pass and Medford.
“Depending on space and parking requirements, we go wherever we think is good for us, whether it’s in a mall or a stand-alone site,” local Planet Fitness chief operations officer Cecelia Newman told the Mail Tribune.
The Roseburg Marketplace owner, Argonaut Investments included the Planet Fitness logo on the map of available sites on the property on the website. Senior Asset Manager Dayna Desmond said the gym will take about 20,000 square feet by the original mall entrance for the gym and should be done by late summer.
“We’re moving forward with the plans and the permits to do that buildout for them,” Desmond said. “We know the group, we’ve worked with them before. They had a lease in place with the former owners of the property. We’re undertaking the buildout.”
The California-based company bought the marketplace in September for almost $13 million and the previous owners settled an $11 million lawsuit with U.S. Bank in October.
“We purchase neighborhood centers and marketplaces that we like and Roseburg is a market that we like and we liked the property,” Desmond said. “At this point, you won’t notice anything because, to make any changes, it requires time, thought, plans, permitting and architects. We’re redeveloping the entire site.”
The Roseburg Valley Mall once housed anchor department stores like Sears and Macy’s, but both department stores have since closed. Several stores with outdoor entrances, including Rue 21, Marshall’s and, until last year, Sports Authority, inhabited some of the space vacated by Sears. Sportsman’s Warehouse replaced Macy’s.
