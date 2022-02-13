If you have a child, and you need to punish them for some misdeed they have committed, make them sit through a meeting of the City of Roseburg Planning Commission. Actually, scratch that. You may lose said child if the state found out the severity of the punishment handed out.
OK, I joke. But if you’ve ever watched a planning commission meeting, either in person or for the last couple of years via Zoom, you know exactly what I’m talking about. It’s not exactly white-knuckle, edge-of-your-seat stuff.
They deal with variances and zoning changes, where a stop sign or right-of-way should or shouldn’t go, stuff like that.
So it was at once surprising and refreshing when Stuart Cowie, the city’s community development director, ended Monday night’s meeting by going through all the developments the commission had dealt with lately, and even a couple that were in the works but yet to come before the commission.
The big newsmaker, in terms of a bright and shiny object readers would get excited about, was the announcement that MOD Pizza had chosen a site at 1176 NW Garden Valley Blvd., next to Rodeo Steakhouse, for its newest pizzeria.
I’ve never had MOD Pizza but I’m told it’s quite good, and it has a fervent following. We’ll find out when it opens, which is supposed to be in August. But the list as a whole was quite impressive and shows just how busy the planning commission, city council, and most important of all Cowie and other city planners and staffers have been of late.
The list also shows how Roseburg, The Little Economic Engine That Could, keeps chugging along despite COVID-19, a spike in unemployment that is now subsiding, and the like. There are some naysayers, but most of us would like more development here — more places to shop and eat, more jobs to help boost the economy. And while the economy here often seems stagnant and indeed does tend to move slowly, this list shows it is moving.
The glass might not be half-full, but it’s far from empty.
Take a look at the projects going on around town that Cowie mentioned and see what you think:
- Aviva Health working on a $16 million building project on its main Roseburg campus on Kenneth Ford Drive.
- Douglas Electric Cooperative building a new headquarters on Northeast Stephens Street.
- The Grocery Outlet on West Harvard Avenue remodeling and now moving into the old JCPenney building in the Garden Valley Shopping Center.
- A new convenience store going up at the site of the Sinclair Gas Station building at 792 NW Garden Valley Blvd.
- Cascade Community Credit Union upgrading its facility, including new drive-through windows, on West Harvard Avenue in the area where the old Harvard Avenue Drugs and Gifts used to be.
- The Sunshine Park (144 units) and Ash Springs (105 units) apartment complexes in roughly the same area in the Diamond Lake Boulevard corridor east of downtown Roseburg.
Cowie also mentioned three subdivisions around town with a sprinkling of houses going up — one in O’Brien Heights and two off Lookinglass Road.
And let’s not forget some other projects that have won initial approval, namely the six-story, up-to-70-unit apartment complex NeighborWorks Umpqua hopes to build at the southeast corner of Southeast Jackson Street and Southeast Mosher Avenue downtown, and the Thundering Water: Upstream Healthcare recreation park that is slated for the 1800 block of West Harvard Avenue, just west of Fir Grove Park and the Roseburg National Cemetery. That multi-million dollar recreational center is scheduled to open in the summer of 2023.
And these are only the projects going on in Roseburg. There are also some exciting projects bubbling up outside the city.
It turns out Roseburg Planning Commission meetings may have gotten a bad rap, and in fact are must-watch TV. Who knew?
(1) comment
Scott, I don't know about the meetings, but your recap of them is completely thorough and satisfying without the mind numbing attendance. Thank you much.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.