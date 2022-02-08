Plans for a Roseburg recreation center on Havard Avenue West took a step forward Monday when the Roseburg Planning Commission unanimously agreed to forward the proposal to the City Council with a recommendation that it be approved.
The Thundering Water:Upstream Healthcare recreation center is being proposed for a 3.3-acre site in the 1800 block of West Harvard Avenue. The site is a rectangular strip of land just west of Fir Grove Park and shares a property line with the Roseburg National Cemetery.
Plans call for an 18-hole miniature golf course; bike tracks for riders of various skill levels; a pavilion with a number of games, including concrete table tennis, foosball and cornhole; climbing walls and boulders; a splash pad featuring bubble fountains set to music; food trucks serving a variety of meals, including vegetarian ones.
Monday night’s meeting was held via Zoom and no one spoke for or against the project. However, before the meeting, Roseburg podiatrist Cordell Smith, who is president of the board of directors of Thundering Water, said the words “Upstream Healthcare” was added to the name for a reason.
“This subtitle sends a clear message to the public that we’re in the business of disease prevention,” he said.
Cordell also pointed to the proposed development’s updated website, which said:
“Thundering Water is a health and wellness recreation park focused on disrupting downstream ‘disease care’ with upstream healthcare, the effects of which will ripple through communities, changing lives for good.”
The proposed zoning change is needed because under the property’s current zoning, the recreational facility would not be allowed.
Previously, there was some opposition to the proposed development from a handful of people who were concerned it might disrupt the sanctity of the Roseburg National Cemetery — which borders the eastern boundary of the proposed center. Some were also concerned about what might get built there if the zoning change is approved but plans for Thundering Water fall through.
To address those concerns, the backers of Thundering Water agreed to tie several conditions to the zone change. Namely, the change will only be allowed if the park is built with the features the developers have identified — the miniature golf course, splash pad, and so on.
Smith and the other developers also agreed to add more of a buffer to the east side of the park, which shares a property line with the cemetery. That buffering will include a parking lot, drainage detention area, and vegetation and a 7 foot-tall sound wall along the property line.
The matter will then go before the Roseburg City Council for a final vote on the zoning change. That discussion and vote is scheduled to occur on Feb. 28.
Smith said the total projected budget for the project now stands at about $5.5 million. Of that, the Thundering Water board hopes that between $3 million and $4 million will be approved during the current legislative session, Smith said.
The funds will be administered by the Oregon Department of Human Services, he said.
If everything goes as planned, construction is set to begin in August and the target date for the grand opening of the center is May 26, 2023 — the Friday before Memorial Day.
