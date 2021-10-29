Looking for something to do Friday afternoon and evening? A group of downtown Roseburg business owners have just the ticket: (Re)Discover Downtown.
The main part of the event is scheduled for 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., and will be centered on businesses located between the 400 block and 700 block of Southeast Jackson Street. There are several new businesses in that area, including The Wine Destination, Whiskey Creek Rustics and Jackson Street Provisions. Several other businesses have moved, including Farm House Décor and The People’s Goods.
The event will conclude with a pre-Halloween 80s/90s/Y2K ballroom dance and costume party at Sunnyside Theater, 663 SE Jackson St. That party is scheduled to run from 7 p.m. to closing. General admission is $10 and costumes are not required.
