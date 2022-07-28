Douglas County tied its own record low unemployment rates this June, hitting 4.4%. This matches the previous low set in October 2019, according to a press release from the Oregon Employment Department.
Unemployment refers to people in the labor force who do not have a job and are actively looking for one, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Employment rates across the state of Oregon have been growing the past few months, with an added 8,700 jobs across the state in June. Oregon has regained 94% of jobs lost since the onset of COVID-19, according to the Oregon Employment Department.
Douglas County has regained 68% of jobs lost in March and April 2020, the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the press release, highlighting gains in leisure and hospitality, construction, retail trade, education and health services.
These gains match trends throughout the state, where construction employment in particular has grown over the past year. According to the Oregon Employment Department, the construction sector has added 8,700 new jobs since June 2021 — Douglas County added 50 new construction jobs in June.
Losses in professional and business services, manufacturing, transportation, warehousing and utilities were reported in Douglas County by the Oregon Employment Department, while governmental employment has remained steady.
In Douglas County, comparing June 2021 to June 2022, total non-farm employment has increased by 10, according to the Oregon Department of Employment.
Nika Bartoo-Smith is a Snowden Intern for The News-Review, she can be reached at nsmith@nrtoday.com.
