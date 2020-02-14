Work is underway on the long-awaited and much-anticipated Five Guys Burgers & Fries restaurant in Roseburg.
The Five Guys will occupy 2,500 square feet of a nearly 6,400 square-foot building going up near the Hampton Inn & Suites on Northwest Mulholland Drive. The restaurant, which will feature indoor and outdoor seating, is scheduled to open before the end of the year, said Polly Johnson, president of Hanna Family, Inc., which owns and is developing the property.
Two other as yet unnamed businesses will occupy the rest of the building, Johnson said. Guion Randol Contracting is the general contractor and Cradar Enterprises Inc. is doing the site work. Both are based in Roseburg.
Besides its hamburgers, the Arlington, Virginia-based Five Guys is also known for its fries — burlap sacks filled with whole potatoes are displayed to show their freshness — which are fresh cut and double-fried in peanut oil. Several hot dogs and a vegetarian sandwich are also on the menu, along with shakes, including ones flavored with coffee, peanut butter and, yes, bacon. Five Guys also gives out free peanuts for patrons to nosh on while they wait for their order.
There are 16 Five Guys in Oregon, most clustered in and around Portland, according to the company’s web site. There are also locations in Eugene, Springfield and Medford.
Internationally, there are more than 1,500 Five Guys restaurants in the U.S., Canada, Britain, Europe and the Middle East, and another 1,500 in development.
Five Guys is considered a “fast-casual” restaurant, a trend that is proving to be increasingly popular nationwide. Other fast-casual restaurants include Panera Bread, Chipotle, Panda Express and Jersey Mike’s.
Winston Carl’s Jr. about to openFeb. 25 is the date the Carl’s Jr. at 250 Grant Smith Road next to the Love’s Travel Stops in Winston, is set to open. The new restaurant is just under 3,000 square feet, according to plans submitted to the county. Rock Construction, Inc., from Wilsonville, is the general contractor on the project.
There is one Carl’s Jr. open in the area, at 2035 NW Stewart Parkway in Roseburg. There are more than two dozen Carl’s Jr. in Oregon, according to the company web site.
Carl’s Jr. is a fast food chain that operates under CKE Restaurant Holdings, Inc. The fast-food chain Hardee’s also operates under CKE.
Carl’s Jr. dates back to 1941, when Carl and Margaret borrowed money to buy a hot dog stand in Los Angeles. They sold chili dogs, hot dogs, and tamales, and within a few years owned four such stands. In 1945 the couple opened their first restaurant, Carl’s Drive-In Barbecue in Anaheim. They opened two smaller versions of Carl’s Drive-In in 1956, and called them Carl’s Jr.
Today there are nearly 1,500 Carl’s Jr. restaurants.
New bistro openThe Place to Bistro recently opened at 410 SE Jackson St., where Le Pettit Café used to be.
“I don’t like seeing any storefront empty on Jackson Street, so I always like to put a business in,” owner Dale McAlpin wrote in an email. “Being a multiple business owner, I like to keep everything local and as close knit as possible.”
Here is the rest of the note:
“The Place to Bistro is open Monday through Friday from 7:00am to 3:00pm. We serve breakfast till 11:00am with a true bistro menu, including soups and sandwiches and coffee. Everything is made fresh daily. We want to cater to Roseburg so all meals are under $10. We want to promote local business. We use pastries from Good Dog Bakery. All of our dairy is from Umpqua. We also will have bagels from Bagel Tree, donuts from Henry’s Donuts and all of our meats are from Nickabobs. We live the motto ‘Because there‘s only one place better then home, and that’s The Place to Bistro.’”
Little Jean’s Sandwich Shop closesOn a sad note, it appears that the owners of Little Jean’s Sandwich Shop, located at 1350 NE Stephens St. in Roseburg, closed the shop and have put the business up for sale.
Here is what the owners posted on Facebook the week before last:
“To all of our friends and customers,
It is with a heavy heart, due to health issues, we have decided to close Little Jean’s. We appreciate all the wonderful customers we have had the pleasure of serving these past 7 years, and cherish the friendships that have been formed. We want to thank each and every one of you for your patronage and support, we couldn’t have done it without you!”
I drove to the shop this week and indeed it is closed. A sign on a chalkboard in the window said, “Business for Sale. Call Herb @ 541-260-0510.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.