Rick N. Barnes, president of Barnes & Associates, Inc., in Roseburg, was honored recently with the President’s Award from the Association of Consulting Foresters of America, Inc. (ACF) during the national association’s annual business meeting.
ACF members are independent professionals who manage forests and market forest products for private woodland owners. The annual meeting was held in Williamsburg, Virginia.
“They say that we discover what we’re made of when the going gets tough and during the past year, ACF has been put to the test,” ACF President Justin Miller said in a news release. “Due to Rick’s exemplary leadership on ACF’s Executive Committee as Treasurer, and his service on ACF’s Finance Committee, ACF was stable in these uncertain economic times. Rick also chaired a task force to develop an anti-harassment policy and helped plan the ACF National Conference in Oregon.”
As the owner of Barnes & Associates, Barnes serves as senior manager for all the company’s projects. He secures the resources for each project and monitors staff performance to meet the clients’ needs. Barnes is also a qualified inspector of the Oregon Tree Farm System.
“Serving as an ACF leader has been a great way to give back to a profession that has given me so much,” Barnes said in the release. “I’m honored and humbled to receive ACF’s 2021 President’s Award.”
Barnes is the former Oregon chapter chair, a past council representative, state chair and chapter chair of the Society of American Foresters. He is the former state chairman of the Oregon Small Woodlands Association; past president and current board member of Douglas Forest Protective Association; and a past chair and member of the Douglas County Planning Commission.
“Rick has dedicated so much of his professional life to forestry, consulting foresters and ACF,” ACF executive director Shannon McCabe said in the news release. “This is a well-deserved award.”
In addition to his ACF award, Barnes and his wife Audrey were the 2014 National Western Regional Tree Farmer of the Year, the 2013 Oregon Outstanding Tree Farming of the Year; and the 2012 Douglas County Tree Farmer of the Year.
Barnes holds a masters in business administration from Southern Oregon State College, and a bachelors in forest management from Oregon State University. He is a Certified Forester by the Society of American Foresters.
ACF members help landowners enhance property values, increase the value of timber, produce a more sustainable timber harvest, enhance wildlife habitat, and establish and protect a family’s forest legacy. Because of their vital role in the supply chain, ACF members have been deemed essential workers during COVID-19.
As a condition of membership, every consulting forester must have minimum education and experience levels, complete the Practice of Consulting Forester course, and agree to adhere to the organization’s stringent code of ethics.
For more information about ACF, log onto www.acf-foresters.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.