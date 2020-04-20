A former employee at the historic Roseburg Book & Stationery who admitted to stealing money from the store has been ordered to pay nearly $80,000 to the former owners.
Lisa Ann Good was arrested in November 2017 and charged with first-degree theft, a felony. She initially pleaded not guilty in November 2018, then changed that to a guilty plea in March 2019.
She was sentenced to two years supervised probation and ordered to serve 10 days on a forest camp work crew.
However, the restitution component of her case had remained unsettled until now. Circuit Court Judge William Marshall issued the ruling on April 13, ordering Good to pay former owner Jason Byers $79,034.
“Getting full restitution is validating, but it’s by no means a guaranty that the store will get repaid,” Byers said. “I chose to pursue action because I didn’t want anyone else to go through what myself and my family and staff have endured. It’s taken something from this community that had lasted 110 years, and that’s not ok. It was a little store in downtown Roseburg, but it was a big deal to me.”
Good was a long-time employee of Roseburg Book and Stationery and was charged in connection with missing money and suspicious charge card credits at the store.
At a restitution hearing in February in front of Marshall, Andrea McGrann, the former bookkeeper for Roseburg Book and Stationery, testified that over several months in late 2015, when Good was working at the store, McGrann found reverse returns that had no customer signatures. McGrann also said she found several refund transactions credited to Good’s credit card but no purchases for any merchandise from the store on her card.
McGrann calculated that the losses came to $79,034.12 in those months.
McGrann said when Good’s employment ended the revenue receipts went up considerably, cash flow was considerably higher, there were no more reverse receipts and the accounts balanced.
Roseburg Book and Stationery opened in 1910, surviving the Great Depression, two recessions, the rise of big box stores and the rise of internet shopping.
The historic store finally closed in the spring of 2019. Byers said despite pouring money into it for the last five years and trying to shift with the economy, he finally decided to liquidate and close up shop.
It was frustrating and sad to see my store close,” Byers said. “Between the embezzlement and the downtown construction, there was just no way for myself, a new business owner, to dig myself out.”
Last fall, local businessman Trevor Mauch bought the building at 549 SE Jackson St. that housed Roseburg Book & Stationery. He rented part the building to the shop Farmhouse Décor, and is trying to decide what else to put in the empty space.
For his part, Byers said he is happy to have this chapter over, although it took a toll on everyone involved.
“It’s been a weight on myself as well as my former staff, who have been amazing with their support,” he said. “These ladies and gentleman lost their jobs over this, and reentering the workplace after having the same job for several decades is scary. Especially now.”
