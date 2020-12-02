A Roseburg contractor has been fined $42,000 by Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration for repeated job safety violations, bringing to more than $120,000 the amount this contractor has been fined for the same types of violations.
Oregon OSHA fined Mid Oregon Builders LLC for the second time in as many months, as the company continues to be cited for violating basic workplace safety rules intended to protect workers from falls that could hurt or even kill them.
Mid Oregon Builders has a history of failing to put in place adequate fall protection systems, thereby exposing workers to potentially dangerous falls, Oregon OSHA officials said.
“There is absolutely no good reason for an employer to neglect fall protection requirements that are proven to protect workers,” Michael Wood, administrator for Oregon OSHA, said in a news release. “To repeatedly choose to disregard them is inexcusable. It serves only to leave preventable hazards unaddressed and people’s lives at increased risk.”
The most recent citation was issued in November and resulted from an inspection that found the company had exposed an employee to a potential fall of about 20 feet. The employee, who was doing a roofing job on a new house in Sutherlin, was not connected to a fall protection lifeline, according to Oregon OSHA.
The citation is on top of another issued in September. In that case, Oregon OSHA fined the company $38,390. That citation involved other workplace safety violations. But $36,000 of the fine stemmed from Mid Oregon Builders’ repeated failure to heed the same 6-foot trigger-height requirements for fall protection.
Mid Oregon Builders could not be reached for comment.
In an interview in October, Dave Duncan, a co-owner of Mid Oregon Builders along with Shea Cambridge and Joseph Russi, said the company had appealed those fines and was waiting for the opportunity to explain what happened.
“We’ll just have to tell our story,” Duncan said at the time. “It’s a new inspector and it’s our sixth violation, so he comes in with guns blazing. We’ll get an opportunity to make our presentation, but at this point it’s the frequency that kills us.”
Duncan also said all employees receive training on the need for safety gear, but some of them resist using it.
“Construction is dangerous and its important that everyone where their safety gear. But sometimes it’s a battle to get these young men to wear their safety gear,” he said.
Oregon OSHA officials said that the gravity of the situation cannot be overstated: Falls are the leading cause of death in the construction industry. Yet, Mid Oregon Builders has violated the same fall protection rule five times since July 2018, those officials said.
In one case, the company provided no fall protection systems to four employees working on a framing job. They were working more than 9 feet above a lower level.
In another case, which was also a framing job, the company provide no type of protection, exposing two employees to a potential fall of about 10 feet to lower levels. In yet another case, Mid Oregon Builders left two employees unconnected to their fall protection lifelines. The workers were two stories up on a roof, exposed to a potential fall of 21 feet to the ground, Oregon OSHA said.
From just its history of violating the 6-foot trigger height requirements, Mid Oregon Builders has incurred penalties totaling more than $120,000. Under Oregon OSHA’s rules, penalties multiply when employers commit repeat offenses.
