Roseburg Forest Products announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Grady Mulbery will retire effective Sept. 30.
As part of a planned leadership succession, the company’s board of directors unanimously elected Chief Operating Officer Stuart Gray to succeed Mulbery as president and CEO, effective Oct. 1.
Mulbery will remain on Roseburg Forest Products’ board of directors through the end of 2023 and serve as executive advisor through 2024.
“It has been an honor and a privilege to serve Roseburg and I look forward to life’s next chapters,” Mulbery said. “I am very grateful for the many opportunities and experiences I’ve had here. I am extremely proud of our leadership team and our team members and their unwavering commitment to safety, each other and our customers.”
A company release said during 12 years with the company, Mulbery held increasingly senior roles, first as vice president of composites, then as vice president of operations and since 2016, as president and CEO. During his time as CEO, Mulbery presided over a period of exceptional growth for the company. That included expansion of the company’s timberland holdings into the southeastern United States and addition of manufacturing operations on the east coast and into Canada. Mulbery led the company’s entry into medium density fiberboard manufacturing, and oversaw the construction of new engineered wood product and lumber manufacturing facilities in North and South Carolina.
“During Grady’s tenure, Roseburg has grown considerably and established a stronger and more diversified portfolio in the timber and wood products industry.” Roseburg Forest Products’ owner and chairman of the board Allyn Ford said. “His deep industry experience and focused leadership during this time as CEO have earned him the utmost respect of Roseburg’s team members, customers, board of directors, and owners, as well as key constituents throughout the wood products industry.
“With the company well positioned for continued success, we believe now is the time to begin the transition to the next generation of leadership At the conclusion of a multi-year development and succession process, we are confident in Stuart’s leadership, commitment to our culture and team members and demonstrated ability to drive continued growth”.
The release said Gray joined the company in 2017 as senior vice president and general counsel, overseeing the company’s strategic development, legal compliance and environmental teams. In January 2022, Gray was appointed chief operating officer and assumed responsibility for the company’s manufacturing business.
Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.
(4) comments
To the person who writes the headlines: The N-R consistently uses the single word "Roseburg" when referring to Roseburg Forest Products, or RFP.
Please stop this practice. It's confusing and annoying. Roseburg could be the city, the high school or any other business with Roseburg in the name.
It's Roseburg Forest Products. Or RFP. Most people in the area know that RFP means the lumber company. The single word Roseburg does not mean the lumber company. Please stop.
As stupid and confusing as it sounds, its actually not the NR's fault, RFP even reffers to themself like that. I have a family member that works for the company, I noticed in the last 10 years or so on a lot of their merchandise or anything official with their logo it simply just says "Roseburg" and than in smaller letters under it "a forest product company". I think it sounds and looks stupid, but sometimes people that have more money than they know what to do with make stupid choices I guess with how you want people to know your company name.
Sorry. I edited it everywhere in the story, but didn't catch it in the headline. I agree that it is a bit confusing in our area to just go by Roseburg — even though it is the company's preference.
[thumbup]Sanne
