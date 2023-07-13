Pres.Grady.JPG (copy)

President and CEO of Roseburg Forest Products Grady Mulbery announces a $700 million investment to southern Oregon in April at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.

 DREW WINKELMAIER/News-Review file photo

Roseburg Forest Products announced that President and Chief Executive Officer Grady Mulbery will retire effective Sept. 30.

Kyle Bailey is the news director for News Radio 93-9 FM and 1240 KQEN.

(4) comments

mword
mword

To the person who writes the headlines: The N-R consistently uses the single word "Roseburg" when referring to Roseburg Forest Products, or RFP.

Please stop this practice. It's confusing and annoying. Roseburg could be the city, the high school or any other business with Roseburg in the name.

It's Roseburg Forest Products. Or RFP. Most people in the area know that RFP means the lumber company. The single word Roseburg does not mean the lumber company. Please stop.

sectorstar
sectorstar

As stupid and confusing as it sounds, its actually not the NR's fault, RFP even reffers to themself like that. I have a family member that works for the company, I noticed in the last 10 years or so on a lot of their merchandise or anything official with their logo it simply just says "Roseburg" and than in smaller letters under it "a forest product company". I think it sounds and looks stupid, but sometimes people that have more money than they know what to do with make stupid choices I guess with how you want people to know your company name.

Sanne Godfrey Staff
Sanne Godfrey

Sorry. I edited it everywhere in the story, but didn't catch it in the headline. I agree that it is a bit confusing in our area to just go by Roseburg — even though it is the company's preference.

mword
mword

[thumbup]Sanne

