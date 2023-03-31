Two Roseburg residents known for their business acumen and philanthropic work were named female and male First Citizen for 2022 by the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce.
Dori John and Toby Luther were honored for their years of service to the community at the chamber’s 68th annual awards dinner. Four local businesses were also honored at the event held March 23.
Dori John
John is the general manager of Roseburg Disposal, a position she has held since 2011. During her tenure she has helped donate countless dumpsters and garbage service for community events. John is passionate about children, which has led her to volunteer for various organizations, including the boards of the Boys & Girls Club of the Umpqua Valley and the YMCA of Douglas County.
John supports many youth activities, including youth sports and music program, parent teacher organization, Future Business Leaders of America and Make-A-Wish Foundation.
“She possesses the talent to inspire others and works hard on every project she undertakes, of which there are many,” chamber officials said in a news release. “Often the first to volunteer, our First Citizen has proven her value to the community as an incredible human being and joyful personality who works tirelessly.”
Toby Luther
Luther has worked for Lone Rock Resources since 2001. He served as the company's chief operating officer and vice president of finance, before being named the first nonfamily CEO of the company. He currently holds the title of president and CEO.
Luther has donated his time to vast array of community service, including the Riverside Center, Umpqua Community Health, United Way, Umpqua Training and Employment, Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken and UCC Strong. He is also credited with helping bring artificial turf to Legion Field.
Luther is currently active with Umpqua Valley Christian School and Covenant Life Fellowship, and serves on the boards of the Mercy Medical Center, Wildlife Safari and Ford Family Foundation.
“He is a talented leader who cares about our community and is willing to put in the work even while receiving no recognition,” the news release said. “No one is more deserving of being recognized as our First Citizen.”
Businesses
Cascade Community Credit Union was named 2022 Small Business of the Year. The credit union started as DougCo Schools Union in 1928 as a credit union for educators in the county. Over the decades the credit union began to serve the county as a whole and eventually it was merged with other institutions to form the present Cascade Community Credit Union.
Douglas Electric Cooperative was named 2022 Medium-Size Business of the Year. The cooperative dates back to 1939, when West Douglas Electric Cooperative began supplying power to about 200 members. Two years later North Douglas Electric Cooperative began supplying power to 125 members. The two cooperatives merged in 1942 to form the Douglas Electric Cooperative. Today DEC serves just over 11,000 meters in a service area that covers 2,500 square miles in western and northern Douglas County, with small sections in Coos and Lane counties.
Con-Vey was named 2022 Large Business of the Year. Con-Vey opened its doors more than 75 years ago as a fabrication and machine shop that focused on machine work for the local wood mills. Over the decades the company shifted and combined forces with manufacturing professionals, and now the company’s focus ranges from steel fabrication to robotic automation. Con-Vey supplies proprietary machinery in nearly 20 countries across the county.
Con-Vey’s subsidiary, 7Robotics, won the 2022 Excellence in Business Innovation award. Con-Vey launched 7Robotics in 2019. “Con-Vey’s Robotics takes pride in collaborating with new customers and partners to create technology and automation solutions to fit the customers’ needs,” chamber officials said. “They are continually improving and creating new innovative ways to serve their customers, community and employees.”
