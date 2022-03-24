Businesses and community leaders were recognized Thursday for their achievements during the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce 67th annual Meeting of the Membership & Awards Dinner, held at the Douglas County Fairgrounds.
A male and female citizen who give to the community are typically recognized every year along with the small, medium and large businesses of the year. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the event was not held last year, so outstanding male and female community leaders, known as First Citizen, were announced for 2020 and 2021.
Sue Van Volkenburg was honored as the 2020 Female First Citizen. She previously served on the Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce board of directors, had a long association with Battered Persons Advocacy and was involved with a number of youth sports, including being on the board of Umpqua Valley Cal Ripken and coaching girls volleyball.
Van Volkenburg said when she was first looking to move to the area more than 20 years ago she used the chamber as a resource to check out area schools. She’s proud to now be recognized by the same organization, she said.
“The chamber has been so instrumental in my life here,” Van Volkenburg said in receiving the award.
Steve Loosley was named the 2020 Male First Citizen. His community volunteerism includes work with the YMCA of Douglas County, Casa De Belen, the Community Cancer Center, Southern Oregon Goodwill and the Umpqua Community College board of trustees.
“I’m not sure what I’m supposed to say. When we give to our community, our community gives back to us,” Loosley said as he received the award. Loosley also said he is excited to be involved in a “visioning project” that seeks to honor the past, celebrate the present and imagine the future here.
“Once we imagine that, then we can design it, create it and build it,” he said.
Andrea Zielinski was honored as the 2021 Female First Citizen. Zielinski has served on the Roseburg City Council since 2015, including acting as chair of the Historic Resource Review Commission and Roseburg Public Library Commission. Zielinski also serves on the boards of the Family Development Center, Greater Douglas United Way and Douglas County Traffic Safety Commission.
“This is such an honor,” Zielinski said as she accepted the award, her voice cracking with emotion. “I look at the list of people that have come before me and I’m in awe.”
Zielinski also said the pandemic was especially difficult because it prevented her from participating in the community events and causes she so treasures.
“It’s been an honor to serve my community, and I always wish I could do more,” she said.
Dave Leonard was honored as the 2021 Male First Citizen. Leonard has volunteered in various capacities in the community for more than 30 years, including his time on the Mercy Medical Center and Mercy Foundation board of directors.
An engineer, Leonard is also known for designing the Marion Carl Memorial at the Roseburg Regional Airport, the Saving Grace Pet Adoption Center, the Half Shell Ampitheater and the fish ladder at the Winchester Dam.
“My wife told me the best acceptance speech is short, so thank you very much,” Leonard said to laughter as he received the award.
Gordon Wood Insurance was named 2021 Small Business of the Year, Douglas County Farmers Co-op was named 2021 Medium Business of the Year, and Lone Rock Resources was named 2021 Large Business of the Year.
The chamber did not name business winners for 2020, due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“There was simply no way to choose one business over another in a year where businesses were fighting to get their doors open, keep their doors open, keep workers employed, keep customers and employees safe, all while managing ever-changing operating mandates; a year when many businesses were fighting for survival,” the chamber explained in a news release listing the various winners.
The Roseburg Area Chamber of Commerce is a coalition of businesses that come together “to create a strong local economy, promote business and our community, provide networking opportunities and represent businesses through political action,” according to its web site.
The Roseburg Commercial Club, founded in 1908, was the forbearer to the current organization, which officially organized as a chamber of commerce and became incorporated in 1932.
The initial First Citizen Award was handed out in 1954 to Curtis T. Beecher, a POW in the Philippine Islands who later became a Red Cross volunteer. In 1961 the first woman recipient, Florence McBee, was honored.
