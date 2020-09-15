Smokers may be limited to where they can light up during outdoor events in downtown Roseburg as the City Council considers a proposal that backers say will help clear the air of second-hand smoke.
The move to limit outdoor smoking downtown during live events is being spearheaded by Blue Zones Project, which bills itself as a “community-wide well-being initiative that makes healthy choices easier in all the places we live, work and play.”
Blue Zones representatives Abby Punches and Dr. Bob Dannehoffer presented the proposal to the Roseburg City Council during its meeting Monday evening, which was held remotely via Zoom.
Dannenhoffer, who also serves at the Public Health Officer for Douglas County, said while the coronavirus pandemic has had devastating public health impacts, smoking cigarettes is even more harmful.
“More people, many more, will have died this year because of tobacco and tobacco smoke than have died of Covid,” Dannenhoffer said.
Dannenhoffer also said that while Douglas County has done good job in bringing down the rate of smoking, the county rate is still higher than the state average and not much better than national average.
The Blue Zones proposal, which is modeled after similar efforts in Cave Junction, Cottage Grove and Klamath Falls, would prohibit smoking during outdoor downtown events such as Graffiti Weekend, the Neewollah Parade for Halloween and the Veterans Day Parade.
The ban would be self-enforced and only apply to Jackson and Main streets, the two main north-south thoroughfares downtown.
Punches said she works downtown and “there is a lot of smoking that does on there.”
She also said smoking doesn’t only affect those who light up, but also people around them.
“Second-hand smoke will continue to be a problem long after Covid has loosened its grip on us,” she said.
The city received more than a dozen letters of support for the project. Those letters included the following sentiments:
“There is a grooving demand and expectation for public places to be smoke free and many benefits to establishing a smoke free events policy. Smoke free environments provide smokers who want to quit with a strong incentive to cut down or stop smoking altogether. Smoke free events also provide an opportunity for good role-modelling for youth and de-normalize smoking or e-cigarette use.” — Gregory Brigham, CEO, Adapt
“We want to promote both healthy spaces and to promote healthy choices especially for our youth. We offer tobacco cessation opportunities within our Cow Creek Health & Wellness Center and support the many people who want to quit smoking, who have recently quit smoking, or who cannot be around secondhand smoke due to health concerns…We fully support the pursuit of a smoke-free events ordinance.” — Michael Rondeau, Chief Executive Director, Cow Creek Band of Umpqua Tribe of Indians
“As a practicing physician for 40 years, I am passionate in supporting a healthy community. We believe there is no safe level of second-hand smoke; even outdoors. Our organization remains focused on reducing environmental triggers and increasing overall well-being for our members and our community…We want to create a healthy space and promote healthy choices for our kids. We also want to support the many people who want to quit smoking, who have recently quit smoking, or who cannot be around secondhand smoke due to health concerns.” — Dr. Timothy Powell CEO and President Evergreen Family Medicine
The council directed staff to research the proposal and draft an ordinance that would then be voted on. Last year Blue Zones floated the idea of prohibiting smoking completely downtown, but that was not received well.
“We heard loud and clear that a smoke free-free downtown was not possible last year, so this is our first bite of the apple,” Dannenhoffer said.
In other action Monday, the City Council approved spending $119,875 to renovate the Stewart Park pavilion. The pavilion was built around 1970, city officials say, and it shows. The roof is leaking and other repairs are needed. The renovation will include the demolition of two existing stone fireplaces, removal and replacement of two trusses and associated roof purlins and sheeting. The existing tile roof will also be replaced.
DSL Builders, out of Salem, will do the work. DSL will be given 45 days, once work commences, to complete the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.