A longstanding Roseburg electric company has filed a complaint in court alleging that a Eugene property management firm posted comments online that were defamatory and libelous and hurt its reputation.
Kunert Electric LLC filed the complaint in Douglas County Circuit Court last month against Good Faith Management LLC and John Morris. The complaint seeks $60,000 in damages from Good Faith Management and Morris, who is an employee of the company, according to the complaint.
Kunert Electric is the third generation of a family-owned business that spans three generations and more than 70 years, according to its website. The company does work throughout Oregon and northern California.
Good Faith Management is a Eugene property management company that buys, sells and rents properties, according to records filed with the Oregon Secretary of State. The company was founded in 2009, those records show.
According to the complaint:
Beginning around Nov. 1, 2019, and continuing throughout the month, Morris posted defamatory statements about Kunert Electric on Google and other social media sites. According to the complaint, those postings falsely said that Kunert:
— Was a contractor who “screwed their company” on “all jobs”
— Is operating as an unlicensed electrician
— Lost a number of employees, leaving it unable to complete projects
— “Left him hanging on three projects”
— Should not be hired as an electrical contractor
All of those statements are “false and defamatory and were published by Defendant Morris as an agent and employee of Defendant Good Faith, with full knowledge of their falsity, or with reckless disregard for their truth or falsity,” the complaint alleges.
On Nov. 15, Kunert sent Good Faith a written demand to retract the statements made against Kunert. Morris called the company back and refused to issue any retraction, the complaint said.
As a result of the publication of the defamatory statements, Kunert “has been brought into public hatred, contempt, and ridicule, has been diminished in the esteem, respect, goodwill, and confidence which it has held, and has suffered a loss of reputation, all to his general damages in the amount of $60,000.00,” the complaint said.
In addition to the $60,000 Kunert is seeking in damages, it is also asking the court to force Good Faith to remove any defamatory postings and stop from posting further comments about Kunert.
Neither Good Faith Management or John Morris have officially responded to the complaint, according to court documents. Good Faith Management did not return a call seeking comment.
Kunert Electric is represented by Dan G. McKinney, an attorney with the Roseburg firm DC Law, McKinney & Sperry, PC.
