Roseburg Forest Products added two members to its board of directors, according to a company press release.
The company selected Lynn Wilson, a former Vice President with Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, and Jim James, former CEO and Chairman of IDEAL Industries Inc.
“Lynn and Jim bring decades of experience and expertise in key focus areas for Roseburg, including supply chain and logistics, procurement, complex industrial manufacturing, and business development,” said owner and board chairman Allyn Ford. “We look forward to their valuable insight and leadership as Roseburg continues to diversify and expand in North America’s ever-evolving business climate.”
Wilson retired from Louisiana-Pacific Corporation in 2019, but has more than 30 years of experience in the forest products industry, according to company spokeswoman Rebecca Taylor. Wilson managed her company's forest and raw materials procurement in the United States and Canada. She began her career with Scott Paper, now Kimberly-Clark, and Sappi Fine Paper North America.
Wilson earned a Bachelor of Science in Forest Management from the University of Main and a master's in business administration from Thomas College.
James most recently served as the chairman and CEO of IDEAL Industries, a company that specializes in making wire connectors, hand tools, and testers and meters for the electrical and telecommunications industries. He retired earlier this year.
James built a 20-year career in the industrial manufacturing industry, mostly at Illinois Tool Works, where he began as a regional sales manager in 1994. Currently, James sits on two other boards, according to Taylor.
James holds a degree in industrial technology with a focus on manufacturing engineering and a minor in math and electronics from the University of Wisconsin-Stout.
Wilson and James join Ford on the board, along with board members Eric Ford, Anurag Gupta, Judith Johansen, Grady Mulbery, and Ronald Parker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.