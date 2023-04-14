230319-nrs-timber-riddlelvl-6.jpg (copy)

Employees at Roseburg Forest Products work at the Riddle engineered wood mill on March 9.

Roseburg Forest Products plans to invest $700 million over the next four years to upgrade and expand its manufacturing operations in Southern Oregon, including the creation of two new manufacturing plants and upgrading its existing plants in Douglas and Coos counties, company officials announced Friday.

